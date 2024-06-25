Panthers capture first Stanley Cup, beat Oilers in Game 7 thriller
The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, 2-1, on Monday night in South Florida,. The Panthers lost to the Golden Knights last year in the finals.
It’s the first NHL championship in the team’s 30-year history.
If the Oilers had won, they would have joined the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs to become the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after trailing the championship series 3-0.
The Panthers were -110 favorites at the Westgate SuperBook and the Oilers were even-money underdogs. The line was -115/-105 at Station Sports.
