NHL

Panthers capture first Stanley Cup, beat Oilers in Game 7 thriller

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a shot on goal during the first period ...
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a shot on goal during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates after his team's second goal as Edmo ...
Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates after his team's second goal as Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) reacts the during the second period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., Monday, June 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Florida Panthers teammates celebrate with Carter Verhaeghe (23) after he scored a goal during t ...
Florida Panthers teammates celebrate with Carter Verhaeghe (23) after he scored a goal during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei B ...
Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
WWE? Awards shows? Watch parties? What’s next for Sphere after NHL Draft?
Boston University's Macklin Celebrini (71) skates with the puck in front of Rochester's Elijah ...
3 things to watch for during the 2024 NHL draft at The Sphere
Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart (13) and Edmonton Oilers' Brett Kulak (27) compete for the puck ...
How pro, public bettors see Oilers’ odds to complete historic comeback
NHL draft at Sphere latest spectacle for Golden Knights, NHL
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2024 - 8:11 pm
 

The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, 2-1, on Monday night in South Florida,. The Panthers lost to the Golden Knights last year in the finals.

It’s the first NHL championship in the team’s 30-year history.

If the Oilers had won, they would have joined the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs to become the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after trailing the championship series 3-0.

The Panthers were -110 favorites at the Westgate SuperBook and the Oilers were even-money underdogs. The line was -115/-105 at Station Sports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

