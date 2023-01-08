Olympic champion Lee wins all-around title at Super 16 — RESULTS

Olympic champion Sunisa “Suni” Lee of Auburn won the all-around title in the final session of the Super 16 gymnastics invitational Saturday at Orleans Arena.

Defending national champion Oklahoma won the team title in the final of the four sessions at the event, designed as a showcase for college gymnastics.

Lee won the gold medal in the all-around for Team USA at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. Fellow Olympian Jordan Chiles of UCLA took second in the all-around Saturday behind Lee.

Lee scored the only perfect 10 of the event, on balance beam.

California, Stanford and Southern Utah won the team titles in the other sessions Friday and Saturday.

Here are the final results:

Session 1

Friday

Team: 1. Southern Utah, 195.800; 2. Washington, 195.475; 3. North Carolina, 194.62; 4. Fisk, 186.700.

All-around: 1. Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Washington, 39.325. 2. Karley McClain, Southern Utah, 39.175; 3. Julia Knower, North Carolina, 38.825.

Vault: 1. Morgan Price, Fisk, 9.900; 2. Kayla Pardue, Southern Utah, 9.850; T3. Lana Navarro, Washington; Brenna Brooks, Washington; Amara Cunningham, Washington; Kaya Forbes, North Carolina and Caitlin Kho, Southern Utah.

Uneven bars: 1. Trista Goodman, Southern Utah, 9.900; T2. Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Washington, and Lani Dekanoidze, North Carolina, 9.850.

Balance beam: 1. Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Washington, 9.900; T2. Lana Navarro, Washington; Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina, 9.825.

Floor exercise: 1. Amara Cunningham, Washington, 9.900; T2. Lana Navarro, Washington; Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina; Hailey Vultaggio, Southern Utah, 9.875.

Session 2

Friday

Team: 1. Stanford, 196.175; 2. Georgia, 195.950; 3. Oregon State, 195.540; 4. Rutgers, 194.700.

All-around: 1. Chloe Widner, Stanford, 39.525; 2. Jade Carey, Oregon State, 39.325; 3. Brenna Neault, Stanford, 39.175.

Vault: 1. Anna Roberts, Stanford, 9.900; 2. (tie) Jade Carey, Oregon State; Emily Leese, Rutgers, 9.875.

Uneven bars: 1. Josie Angeny, Georgia, 9.900; T2. Chloe Widner, Stanford; Brenna Neault, Stanford; Haley De Jong, Georgia; JaFree Scott, Georgia, 9.875.

Balance beam: 1. Chloe Widner, Stanford, 9.875; T2. Sydney Gonzales, Oregon State; Stephanie Zannella, Rutgers, 9.850.

Floor exercise: 1. Chloe Widner, Stanford, 9.950; 2. Amanda Cashman, Georgia, 9.925; T3. Elia Aird, Rutgers; Emily Leese, Rutgers, 9.900.

Session 3

Saturday

Team: 1. California, 197.475; 2. Iowa, 196.225; 3. Arizona State, 195.775; 4. Brigham Young, 193.775.

All-around: 1. Andi Li, California, 39.450; 2. Emily White, Arizona State, 39.400; 3. Maddie Williams, California, 39.325.

Vault: T1. Mya Lauzon, California; Linda Zivat, Iowa, 9.925; 3. Nevaeh DeSouva, California, 9.900.

Uneven bars: 1. Andi Li, California, 9.975; T2. Gabby Perea, California; Anyssa Alvarado, BYU, 9.900.

Balance beam: 1. EMjae Frazier, California, 9.950; T2. Emily White, Arizona State; Maddie Williams, California; Aubrey Nick, Iowa; Elease Rollins, BYU, 9.900.

Floor exercise: 1. EMjae Frazier, California, 9.950; 2. Mya Lauzon, California, 9.925; T3. Andi Li, California; Hannah Scharf, Arizona State; Adeline Kenlin, Iowa, 9.900.

Session 4

Saturday

Team: 1. Oklahoma, 197.925; 2. Michigan, 197.400; 3. Auburn, 197.350; 4. UCLA, 197.275.

All-around: 1. Suni Lee, Auburn, 39.750; T2. Jordan Chiles, UCLA; Jordan Bowers, Oklahoma, 39.650.

Vault: 1. Jordan Bowers, Oklahoma, 9.975; T2. Derrian Gobourne, Auburn; Sierra Brooks, Michigan, 9.950.

Uneven bars: T1. Natalie Wojcik, Michigan; Jordan Chiles, UCLA, 9.975; T3. Margzetta Frazier, UCLA; Sierra Brooks, Michigan; Audrey Davis, Oklahoma; Suni Lee, Auburn, 9.950.

Balance beam: 1. Suni Lee, Auburn, 10.000; T2. Ava Siegfeldt, Oklahoma; Jordan Bowers, Oklahoma, 9.925.

Floor exercise: T1. Faith Torrez, Oklahoma; Sierra Brooks, Michigan; Chae Campbell, UCLA, 9.950.