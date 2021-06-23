Aces’ Kelsey Plum chosen for Olympic 3-on-3 basketball team

Three-on-three basketball is played on a half court with a 12-second shot clock. Baskets inside the arc are a point and outside are two.

In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, USA Women's National Team guard Kelsey Plum drives the ball upcourt during an NCAA women's exhibition basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Kelsey Plum became the latest Aces player to make the U.S. Olympic team, getting selected Wednesday to compete on the women’s basketball three-on-three team.

She teams with Stefanie Dolson of the Chicago Sky, Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings and Katie Lou Samuelson of the Seattle Storm. Duke’s Kara Lawson is the coach.

The event is July 24 to 28 in Tokyo.

“I feel so blessed to be a part of this group, to be picked for the first time ever for three-on-three in the Olympics, to represent USA, to represent my family,” Plum said. “As a kid, you grow up dreaming of this moment.”

Plum’s Aces teammates A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray were selected Monday to the main U.S. women’s basketball team, and Liz Cambage (Australia) and JiSu Park (South Korea) also were chosen for the Olympics.

Three-on-three is played on a half court with a 12-second shot clock. Baskets inside the arc are a point and outside are two. The first team to 21 points or to be ahead after 10 minutes wins.

