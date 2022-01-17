Former UNLV track standout makes U.S. Olympic bobsled team

Former UNLV sprinter Kaysha Love will compete for the U.S. bobsled team next month in the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Second placed Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi of Germany, winner Elena Meyers Taylor and Kaysha Love of USA, and third place Kim Kalicki and Lisa Buckwitz of Germany, from left, pose on the podium after the Women's 2-Bob World Cup in St. Moritz, World Championship, overall, Switzerland, on Sunday, January 16, 2022. (Mayk Wendt/Keystone via AP)

Former UNLV sprinter Kaysha Love was named Monday to the U.S. Olympic bobsled team that will compete next month in the Winter Games in Beijing.

Officially official. The U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team is complete. pic.twitter.com/87cOMQBhfG — Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 17, 2022

Love, who graduated last year from UNLV, is one of the track’s program all-time top athletes.

She was on the 4 x 100-meter relay team that set the school’s outdoor record with a time of 43.81 seconds. Love also was on the 4 x 400 relay team that ranks third for the Rebels in indoor (3:38.65) and fifth in outdoor (3:35.35).

Individually, she is fourth all-time indoor at UNLV in the 60 meters at 7.33.

Love made the four-woman bobsled team, beating out former Olympians Lolo Jones, Lauren Gibbs and Aja Evans, who was selected as an alternate.

Love and fellow team member Sylvia Hoffman don’t have Olympic experience, but they received the most starts this season, according to NBCSports.com. Both also received the most starts at the past two World Cups.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries will lead the team. This is Meyers Taylor’s fourth Olympics; she has two silvers and a bronze. Humphries won two gold medals for Canada, but became a U.S. citizen on Dec. 2.

