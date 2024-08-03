Las Vegas at Olympics: Another swimming medal; Ace’s run ends — PHOTOS

A swimmer with the Sandpipers of Nevada grabbed another medal Saturday. Also, one Ace advanced to the basketball medal round, while another was eliminated.

US Olympian couldn’t pay her rent. Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian took care of it

Who is Imane Khelif? Algerian boxer facing gender outcry had modest success before Olympics

Aces star says Olympic referee told her to ‘get my emotions in check’

Las Vegas at Olympics: Ex-Gorman standout advances to final — PHOTOS

Canada's Paige Crozon (7) shoots over Azerbaijan's Tiffany Hayes and Alexandra Mollenhauer (24) in a women's 3x3 basketball pool round match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. Canada won 21-19. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Min Woo Lee, of Australia,plays a shot from the 3rd fairway during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Collin Morikawa, of the United States, walks off the 11th green after putting during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Collin Morikawa, of the United States, plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Serbia's Tina Kajisnik, left, shoots as Spain's Megan Gustafson defends at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)

Serbia's Tina Kajisnik, left, shoots as Spain's Megan Gustafson defends during a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Spain's Megan Gustafson, right, dribbles while under pressure from Serbia's Dragana Stankovic during a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Canada's Josh Liendo, Hungary's Kristof Milak and Canada's Ilya Kharun pose with their medals on the podium for the men's 100-meter butterfly at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Canada's Ilya Kharun celebrates with the bronze medal on the podium for the men's 100-meter butterfly at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Canada's Ilya Kharun celebrates winning the bronze medal in the men's 100-meter butterfly final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Canada's Ilya Kharun celebrates winning the bronze medal in the men's 100-meter butterfly final at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Canada’s Ilya Kharun, who trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada swim team, won the bronze medal in the 100-meter butterfly Saturday in 50.45. Hungary’s Kristóf Milák won gold (49.90).

Kharun, 19, won the bronze in the 200-meter butterfly Wednesday.

Also Saturday, Kharun helped the Canada 4x100 medley relay qualify seventh for Sunday’s final in 3:32.33.

— Women’s basketball: Aces forward Megan Gustafson scored four points and added nine rebounds to help Spain to a 70-62 victory over Serbia in Group A. Spain finished 3-0 in group play and advances to the quarterfinals Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.

— Men’s golf: Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa shot 1-under 70 in the third round and sits in a tie for 23rd place at 5-under 208, nine strokes behind co-leaders Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele. Las Vegan Min Woo Lee, playing for Australia, shot 3-under 68 to move into a tie for 29th place at 4-under 209.

— Women’s 3x3 basketball: Aces guard Tiffany Hayes scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds in Azerbaijan’s 21-19 loss to Canada. Azerbaijan finished 2-5 in pool play and did not advance to the medal round.

Sunday’s locals schedule

— Midnight: Men’s golf, final round, Collin Morikawa (U.S.), Min Woo Lee (Australia)

— 8:15 a.m.: Women’s basketball pool play, U.S. (Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young) vs. Germany

— 10:10 a.m.: Men’s swimming, 4x100 medley relay (Ilya Kharun, Canada)

— 10:55 a.m.: Women’s track and field, high jump final, Vashti Cunningham (U.S.)

Monday’s locals schedule

No locals are competing.

Olympic TV schedule

SUNDAY

NBC

— 7 a.m.: Gymnastics, apparatus finals

— 8:10 a.m.: Women’s cycling, women’s road race, and more (live)

— 9:30 a.m.: Swimming and track and field finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, round of 16, U.S. vs. Italy (live)

— 2 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. France

— 3 p.m.: Men’s fencing, team foil finals

— 3:30 p.m.: Men’s archery, individual final (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Germany (replay)

— 7 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of swimming, track and field and gymnastics finals)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of kayak slalom cross heats and 3x3 basketball pool play)

CNBC

— 1 a.m.: Beach volleyball, round of 16, teams TBD

— 2 a.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, Egypt vs. Argentina (live)

— 3:30 a.m.: Men’s archery, individual round of 16

— 4:15 a.m.: Beach volleyball, round of 16, teams TBD

— 5 a.m.: Women’s cycling, road race (live)

— 9:15 a.m.: Badminton, men’s doubles final

— 10:15 a.m.: Women’s tennis, doubles gold medal match

— 11:30 a.m.: Women’s shooting, skeet final

— Noon: Beach volleyball, round of 16, teams TBD

— 1 p.m.: Boxing, semifinals

— 1:30 p.m.: Men’s tennis, gold medal match

E!

— 1 a.m.: Women’s tennis, gold medal match (replay)

— 2:30 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Turkey

— 4 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, round of 16, teams TBD (live)

— 5 a.m.: Men’s table tennis, bronze medal match (live)

— 5:30 a.m.: Men’s fencing, team foil quarterfinals, semifinals (live)

— 7 a.m.: Badminton, singles semifinals (live)

— 7:45 a.m.: Women’s kayak, slalom cross heats (live)

— 8:25 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, round of 16, teams TBD (live)

— 10 a.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Netherlands (live)

— 10:30 a.m.: Men’s fencing, team foil finals (live)

— 12:45 p.m.: Equestrian, dressage individual final (live)

Golf Channel

— Midnight: Men’s golf, final round (live)

— 4 a.m.: Men’s golf, final round (live)

USA

— 12:30 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, play-in games

— 1 a.m.: Track and field, heats (live)

— 4:15 a.m.: Men’s archery, individual final (live)

— 6 a.m.: Men’s table tennis, gold medal match (live)

— 6:30 a.m.: Men’s kayak, slalom cross heats (live)

— 7:15 a.m.: Beach volleyball, round of 16

— 8 a.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Germany (live)

— 10 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)

— 11 a.m.: Men’s golf, final round (replay)

— 12:30 p.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, play-in games (live)

— 1:30 p.m.: Women’s cycling, road race (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Men’s table tennis, gold medal match (replay)

— 5 p.m.: Men’s field hockey, quarterfinal, teams TBD

— 6 p.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, Hungary vs. France

— 7 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, Brazil vs. Poland

— 8 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Germany (replay)

— 9:45 p.m.: Beach volleyball, round of 16

— 11 p.m.: Triathlon, mixed relay final (live)

MONDAY

NBC

— 9 a.m.: Men’s volleyball, quarterfinal

— 10 a.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, semifinal (live)

— 10:30 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: 3x3 basketball, gold medal games (live)

— 2 p.m.: Beach volleyball, round of 16

— 3 p.m.: Kayak, slalom cross finals (replay)

— 3:30 p.m.: Women’s cycling, team sprint (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Women’s diving, 10-meter platform semifinal (replay)

— 5:15 p.m.: Men’s gymnastics, apparatus finals (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of track and field finals and women’s gymnastics apparatus finals)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of 3x3 basketball medal games)

E!

— 1 a.m.: Women’s diving, 10-meter platform preliminary (live)

— 2:45 a.m.: Gymnastics, apparatus finals (live)

— 6 a.m.: Women’s diving, 10-meter platform semifinal (live)

— 8 a.m.: Beach volleyball, round of 16

— 9 a.m.: Men’s soccer, semifinal, Morocco vs. Spain (live)

— 11 a.m.: Artistic swimming, team technical routine (live)

— Noon: 3x3 basketball, bronze medal games (live)

— 1 p.m.: Equestrian, jumping, individual qualifier

USA

— 12:40 a.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Netherlands (replay)

— 1 a.m.: Track and field, heats (live)

— 4:15 a.m.: Beach volleyball, round of 16 (live)

— 6 a.m.: Shooting, mixed team skeet final (live)

— 7:15 a.m.: Kayak, slalom cross finals (live)

— 8:05 a.m.: Sport climbing, men’s combined, women’s speed

— 8:30 a.m.: 3x3 basketball, semifinals (live)

— 9:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group stage, U.S. vs. Croatia (live)

— 10:45 a.m.: Women’s field hockey, quarterfinal (live)

— Noon: Men’s soccer, semifinal, Egypt vs. France (live)

— 2 p.m.: Wrestling, eliminations

— 3 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, quarterfinal

— 5 p.m.: Women’s badminton, final

— 6 p.m.: Women’s cycling, team sprint (replay)

— 6:30 p.m.: Men’s badminton, final, and men’s shooting, rapid-fire pistol

— 7:30 p.m.: 3x3 basketball, bronze medal games (replay)