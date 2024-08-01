Las Vegas at Olympics: Sandpiper medals; 2 Aces power teams to wins

A Canadian who trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada swim team earned a medal, while two Aces who aren’t playing for the U.S. led their teams to wins Wednesday.

One extraordinary photo: Simone Biles captured in flight at Paris Olympics

Simone Biles, Team USA earns ‘redemption’ by powering to Olympic gold

Las Vegas at Olympics: Sandpiper makes swim final; Grimes misses out

United States' Zhang Beiwen play against Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh during their women's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

United States' Zhang Beiwen celebrates after defeating Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh during their women's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Megan Gustafson, of Spain, watches her shot fall through the basket in a games against Puerto Rico in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Sameer Al-Doumy/Pool Photo via AP)

Ilya Kharun, of Canada, poses with his bronze medal following the men's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Azerbaijan's Tiffany Hayes defends against a shot by Hailey van Lith of the United States in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between the United States and Azerbaijan at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Canada’s Ilya Kharun, who trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada swim team, claimed the bronze medal Wednesday in the 200-meter butterfly in 1:52.80. France’s Leon Marchand won in an Olympic-record time of (1:51.21).

— Women’s basketball: Megan Gustafson of the Aces logged 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead Spain to a dramatic 63-62 victory over Puerto Rico to advance to the quarterfinals. After scoring just five points in the third quarter, Spain rallied and won when Laura Gil nailed two free throws with 1.9 seconds left.

— Women’s 3x3 basketball: Tiffany Hayes of the Aces drove to the basket for the go-ahead score with six seconds remaining to lead Azerbaijan (1-1) to a 20-17 victory over the defending champion U.S. (0-2) in pool play. Hayes led Azerbaijan with 11 points and seven rebounds.

— Women’s badminton: Beiwen Zhang defeated Vietnam’s Thuy Linh Nguyen 22-20, 22-20 late Tuesday in pool play to advance to Thursday’s round of 16. She will face Spain’s Carolina Marin, who won the gold medal in 2016.

Thursday’s schedule

— Midnight: Men’s golf, first round, Collin Morikawa (U.S.), Min Woo Lee (Australia)

— 2 a.m.: Women’s swimming, 4x200-meter relay heat (Claire Weinstein)

— 3:30 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, Azerbaijan (Tiffany Hayes) vs. France

— 9:30 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, Azerbaijan (Hayes) vs. Germany

— 9:30 a.m.: Women’s badminton, round of 16, Beiwen Zhang vs. Carolina Marin (Spain)

— Noon: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. (Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young) vs. Belgium

— 12:49 p.m.: Women’s swimming, 4x200-meter relay final (Weinstein), pending qualification

Friday’s schedule

— Midnight: Men’s golf, second round, Morikawa, Lee

— 12:30 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, Azerbaijan (Hayes) vs. Australia

— 1:15 a.m.: Women’s track and field, high jump qualifying (Vashti Cunningham)

— 2 a.m.: Men’s swimming, 100-meter butterfly heat (Ilya Kharun, Canada)

— 8:30 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, Azerbaijan (Hayes) vs. China

— Noon: Men’s swimming, 100-meter butterfly semifinal (Kharun), pending qualification

Olympic TV schedule

THURSDAY

NBC

— 9 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Australia

— 9:15 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, all-around final (live)

— 11:30 a.m.: Swimming, finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (live)

— 2:05 p.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Latvia (live)

— 2:30 p.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Greece (replay)

— 3 p.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Spain (replay)

— 3:30 p.m.: Rowing, double sculls and fours, finals (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Women’s fencing, team foil finals (replay)

— 5 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Brazil

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of women’s gymnastics all-around final and swimming finals)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (men’s canoe, slalom final and 3x3 basketball pool play)

E!

— 1 a.m.: Table tennis, round of 16 (live)

— 1:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Greece (live)

— 2:40 a.m.: Rowing, double sculls and fours, finals (live)

— 3:30 a.m.: Women’s badminton, doubles quarterfinals (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, Brazil vs. Japan (live)

— 6 a.m.: Women’s table tennis, singles quarterfinals (live)

— 7 a.m.: Women’s track, 20-kilometer race walk (live)

— 8:30 a.m.: Men’s kayak, slalom final (live)

— 9:15 a.m.: Archery, individual, round of 32 (live)

— 10:25 a.m.: Women’s fencing, team foil finals (live)

— 12:40 p.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Spain (live)

— 1 p.m.: Equestrian, jumping, team qualifier

Golf Channel

— Midnight: Men’s golf, first round (live)

— 4 a.m.: Men’s golf, first round (live)

USA

— Midnight: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Germany vs. Australia (live)

— 1 a.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play (live)

— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)

— 4 a.m.: 3x3 basketball, pool play (live)

— 5:30 a.m.: Men’s track, 20-kilometer race walk (live)

— 7 a.m.: Archery, individual, round of 64, 32 (live)

— 8 a.m.: Women’s field hockey, group stage, U.S. vs. Great Britain (live)

— 9:30 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Australia

— 10 a.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Lithuania (live)

— 10:30 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Netherlands

— 11:45 a.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Belgium (live)

— 1:45 p.m.: Men’s boxing, quarterfinals

— 2:30 p.m.: Rowing, double sculls and fours, finals (replay)

— 3 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Brazil vs. Italy

— 4 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (replay)

— 5 p.m.: Women’s handball, group stage, Angola vs. France

— 6 p.m.: 3x3 basketball, pool play

— 7 p.m.: Cycling, BMX racing quarterfinals, and men’s shooting, three-position final

— 8 p.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Greece (replay)

— 9 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Belgium (replay)

— 11 p.m.: Badminton, mixed doubles semifinals (live)

FRIDAY

NBC

— 9 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Canada (live)

— 9:30 a.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. France (live)

— 10 a.m.: Swimming, finals, and track and field, finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Germany (live)

— 2 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)

— 3 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. France (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Trampoline, finals

— 5 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Spain

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (men’s diving, synchronized springboard final and replays of swimming and track and field finals)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of cycling, BMX racing finals, and 3x3 basketball pool play)

E!

— 1 a.m.: Track and field, heats (live)

— 4 a.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, Argentina vs. France

— 5 a.m.: Equestrian, jumping team final (live)

— 7:15 a.m.: Women’s trampoline, qualification and final (live)

— 9 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)

— 12:50 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, France vs. Germany (live)

— 1:45 p.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (live)

— 2:15 p.m.: Men’s fencing, team epee finals

Golf Channel

— Midnight: Men’s golf, second round (live)

— 4 a.m.: Men’s golf, second round (live)

USA

— Midnight: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Lithuania vs. Japan (live)

— 1 a.m.: Women’s shooting, three-position final (live)

— 1:30 a.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, Poland vs. Netherlands (live)

— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. France (live)

— 4:30 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Australia vs. Greece (live)

— 6:15 a.m.: Archery, mixed team semifinals (live)

— 7:10 a.m.: Badminton, mixed doubles final (live)

— 8:10 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Brazil vs. Netherlands (live)

— 9 a.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, Greece vs. Italy

— 9:30 a.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. France (live)

— 10:45 a.m.: Kayak, slalom cross heats

— 11:15 a.m.: Rowing, finals

— Noon: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Japan (live)

— 2 p.m.: Men’s boxing, quarterfinals

— 2:30 p.m.: Cycling, BMX racing, finals

— 3 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Brazil vs. Czech Republic

— 4 p.m.: Men’x 3x3 basketball, pool play

— 5 p.m.: Men’s trampoline, final

— 5:30 p.m.: Men’s fencing, team epee finals (replay)

— 6 p.m.: Equestrian, jumping team final (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. France (replay)

— 9 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)