Las Vegas at Olympics: Bishop Gorman alum misses podium on tiebreaker

One Las Vegas native performed well in the women’s high jump final at the Olympics on Sunday, but missed out on medal due to a tiebreaker.

Vashti Cunningham, of the United States, competes in the women's high jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Former Bishop Gorman standout and Las Vegas native Vashti Cunningham missed out on a medal in the women’s high jump final Sunday.

Cunningham was part of a six-way tie for third at 1.95 meters cleared. Ukraine’s Iryna Gerashchenko and Australia’s Eleanor Patterson shared the bronze medal thanks to the total misses tiebreaker. They each had three. Cunningham had four to finish in fifth place.

“Today went better than (Friday’s qualifying round), in my opinion. I cleared more bars and had better attempts,” Cunningham said. “It’s crazy that it came down to the height that I made to get a medal and one more miss than the other people.”

Cunningham’s first miss came at 1.91 meters. Her other three were at 1.98 meters. The 26-year-old still earned her best finish at the Olympics after placing 13th in 2016 and sixth in 2021.

“This has just been a different season for me than any season I’ve ever had,” Cunningham said. “I’m learning to just roll with it and know that the battle that I’m facing is not medals. It’s different. It’s spiritual. I feel like I won the battle today.”

Cunningham has been dealing with a bulging disk the last few months. She said it felt fine when she left for Paris but it started to flare up after one of her makes Sunday.

“That’s not the reason I didn’t jump as high as I wanted to,” Cunningham said. “I felt good about my performance. I was happy when I made the bar and when I missed the bar, I knew what I was doing wrong.”

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers each cleared 2 meters, but Mahuchikh earned the gold thanks to her three total misses. Olyslagers had five to take silver.

Women’s basketball: Aces guard Jackie Young scored 19 points to help the U.S. beat Germany 87-68 in pool play. A’ja Wilson added 14 points and Kelsey Plum had six points and five assists. The U.S. finished 3-0 in Group C and will play in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Men’s golf: Las Vegas resident Min Woo Lee, playing for Australia, shot 3-under 68 in the final round and finished tied for 22nd at 7-under 277. Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa finished tied for 24th at 6-under 278 while representing Team USA. He shot 1-under 70 in the final round.

Men’s swimming: Ilya Kharun, who trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada, helped Canada finish fifth (3:31.27) in the 4x100 medley relay final. China won the gold medal (3:27.46) and the U.S. won the silver (3:28.01). Kharun, 19, won a pair of individual bronze medals in the 100 and 200 meter butterfly.

