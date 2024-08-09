Las Vegas at Olympics: Grimes finishes with swim in Paris river

Las Vegan Katie Grimes, 18, competed in the 10-kilometer open water event Thursday, the last of her three events at the Paris Olympics.

United States' Faith Dillon (in blue) competes with Tunisia's Chaima Toumi in a women's 57kg Taekwondo match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

United States' Faith Dillon (in blue) competes with Tunisia's Chaima Toumi in a women's 57kg taekwondo match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rose Zhang, of the United States, react on the 12th green during the second round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Katie Grimes, of the United States, competes during the marathon swimming women's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Katie Grimes, who trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada swim team, finished 15th in the 10-kilometer open water event in a time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, 29.6 seconds, on Thursday in the Seine River. Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands won (2:03:34.2).

Grimes, 18, leaves Paris with one medal, a silver in the 400-meter individual medley, in three events.

— Women’s golf: Las Vegas resident Rose Zhang shot 2-under 70 in the second round, moving into a tie for 12th at 2-under 142 with two rounds remaining. Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux leads at 8-under 136.

— Taekwondo: Las Vegan Faith Dillon lost to Tunisia’s Chaima Toumi 2-1 in the round of 16 of the 57-kilogram (126-pound) competition and was eliminated.

Friday’s locals schedule

— Midnight: Women’s golf, third round, Rose Zhang (U.S.)

— 8:30 a.m.: Women’s basketball, semifinal, U.S. (Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young) vs. Australia

Saturday’s locals schedule

— Midnight: Women’s golf, final round, Zhang

Olympic TV schedule

FRIDAY

NBC

— 8:30 a.m.: Women’s basketball, semifinal, U.S. vs. Australia (live)

— 10:30 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, individual all-around final

— 1:30 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, gold medal match, Brazil vs. Canada (live)

— 3 p.m.: Canoe and kayak, sprint finals (replay)

— 3:30 p.m.: Artistic swimming, duet technical routine

— 4 p.m.: Men’s diving, 10-meter platform preliminaries (replay)

— 5:15 p.m.: Men’s swimming, 10-kilometer open water (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of track and field finals, women’s beach volleyball gold medal match and women’s breaking final)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of men’s sport climbing combined final and artistic swimming duet technical routine)

E!

— 1 a.m.: Men’s diving, 10-meter platform preliminaries (live)

— 3:40 a.m.: Men’s sport climbing, combined final (live)

— 4:20 a.m.:Rhythmic gymnastics, group qualification (live)

— 4:50 a.m.: Canoe and kayak, sprint finals (live)

— 5:30 a.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, individual all-around final (live)

— 7 a.m.: Women’s breaking, qualification (live)

— 9:20 a.m.: Cycling, men’s sprint, women’s Madison (live)

— 9:50 a.m.: Men’s table tennis, team bronze medal match

— 10:30 a.m.: Cycling, men’s sprint, women’s Madison (live)

— 11 a.m.: Women’s breaking, final (live)

— 12:45 p.m.: Women’s field hockey, gold medal game, Netherlands vs. China

— 1:45 p.m.: Artistic swimming, duet technical routine

Golf Channel

— Midnight: Women’s golf, third round (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s golf, third round (live)

USA

— 12:30 a.m.: Taekwondo, finals (replay)

— 1 a.m.: Track and field, heats (live)

— 4:15 a.m.: Weightlifting, finals

—5 a.m.: Wrestling, eliminations

— 5:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, semifinal, U.S. vs. Serbia (live)

— 7 a.m.: Men’s volleyball, bronze medal match, U.S. vs. Italy (live)

— 9 a.m.: Men’s soccer, gold medal game, France vs. Spain (live)

— 11 a.m.: Men’s handball, semifinal, Germany vs. Spain

— Noon: Women’s beach volleyball, bronze medal match, Australia vs. Switzerland (live)

— 1 p.m.: Women’s basketball, semifinal, France vs. Belgium (live, joined in progress)

— 1:45 p.m.: Wrestling, finals

— 2:30 p.m.: Weightlifting, finals

— 2:45 p.m.: Cycling, women’s keirin, men’s omnium

— 3 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, bronze medal match, U.S. vs. Italy (replay)

— 5 p.m.: Men’s table tennis, team gold final

— 6:30 p.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, individual all-around final (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Men’s water polo, semifinal, U.S. vs. Serbia (replay)

— 9 p.m.: Women’s basketball, semifinal, U.S. vs. Australia (replay)

— 11 p.m.: Men’s marathon (live)

SATURDAY

NBC

— 8 a.m.: Women’s soccer, gold medal game, U.S. vs. Brazil (live)

— 10 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)

— 12:30 p.m.: Men’s basketball, gold medal game, U.S. vs. France (live)

— 3 p.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, group final (replay)

— 3:30 p.m.: Canoe and kayak, finals (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, gold medal match, France vs. Poland

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of track and field finals, men’s basketball gold medal game, men’s diving 10-meter platform final and men’s breaking final)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of men’s beach volleyball gold medal match and women’s sports climbing combined final)

CNBC

— 1 a.m.: Women’s handball, bronze medal match, Denmark vs. Sweden (live)

— 2:30 a.m.: Women’s canoe, sprint semifinals (live) and women’s beach volleyball gold medal match (replay)

— 4 a.m.: Canoe, sprint finals (live)

— 5 a.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, group final (live)

— 6:30 a.m.: Women’s table tennis, team bronze medal match

— 8:15 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, bronze medal match, Brazil vs. Turkey (live)

— 10:15 a.m.: Women’s table tennis, team gold medal match

— 11:30 a.m.: Men’s cycling, Madison

— Noon: Weightlifting, finals

— 12:30 p.m.: Boxing, finals

— 1 p.m.: Weightlifting, finals

— 1:40 p.m.: Taekwondo, finals

— 2 p.m.: Boxing, finals

— 2:30 p.m.: Wrestling, finals

E!

— 1 a.m.: Men’s diving, 10-meter platform semifinal (live)

— 3 a.m.: Women’s water polo, bronze medal game, U.S. vs. Netherlands

— 4:30 a.m.: Women’s sport climbing, combined final (live)

— 6 a.m.: Men’s diving, 10-meter platform final (live)

— 7:30 a.m.: Men’s breaking, qualification (live)

— 9:15 a.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, group final

— 11 a.m.: Men’s breaking, final (live)

Golf Channel

— Midnight: Women’s golf, final round (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s golf, final round (live)

USA

— 1:15 a.m.: Weightlifting, finals

— 2 a.m.: Men’s basketball, bronze medal game, Germany vs. Serbia (live)

— 4 a.m.: Boxing and taekwondo, finals

— 5 a.m.: Weightlifting, finals

— 5:30 a.m.: Wrestling, eliminations

— 6 a.m.: Women’s handball, gold medal match, Norway vs. France (live)

— 10 a.m.: Men’s basketball, bronze medal game, Germany vs. Serbia (replay)

— Noon: Men’s beach volleyball, bronze medal match, Qatar vs. Norway (live)

— 1 p.m.: Wrestling, finals

— 1:30 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, gold medal match, Sweden vs. Germany (live)

— 3 p.m.: Women’s soccer, gold medal game, U.S. vs. Brazil (replay)

— 5 p.m.: Women’s handball, gold medal match, Norway vs. France (replay)

— 6:30 p.m.: Women’s water polo, bronze medal game, U.S. vs. Netherlands (replay)

— 7:30 p.m.: Women’s water polo, gold medal game, Australia vs. Spain

— 9 p.m.: Men’s basketball, gold medal game, U.S. vs. France (replay)

— 11 p.m.: Women’s marathon (live)