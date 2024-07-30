Las Vegas at Olympics: Katie Grimes wins silver medal

Katie Grimes won the silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley Monday at the Paris Games — the first Olympic medal of her illustrious swimming career.

Gold medalist Summer McIntosh, of Canada, stands with silver medalist Katie Grimes, left, of the United States and bronze medalist Emma Weyant, of the United States, on the podium after the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Katie Grimes, of the United States, competes in the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Katie Grimes, left, of the United States embraces compatriot Emma Weyant, after the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Silver medalist Katie Grimes, of the United States, reacts on the podium following the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Silver medalist, Katie Grimes, left, of the United States, left, stands with compatriot and bronze medalist Emma Weyant after the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

NANTERRE, France — It took a dominating performance to deprive Las Vegas swimming sensation Katie Grimes of her first Olympic gold medal.

Grimes won the silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley Monday at the Paris Games, finishing second to Canadian Summer McIntosh, the world-record holder in the event who blew away the field.

McIntosh finished in 4 minutes, 27.71 seconds. Grimes, who came up through the Sandpipers of Nevada swimming club, finished second in 4:33.40. American Emma Weyant earned bronze in 4:33.93.

The medal was Grimes’ first in the Olympics after she finished fourth in her only event three years ago in Tokyo, the 800-meter freestyle.

“Tokyo taught me the value of mental resilience and staying focused under pressure,” Grimes told the Review-Journal before the Olympics. “I learned how crucial it is to stick to my routine and not let the hype of the event overwhelm me.”

Grimes, 18, has two more chances to bring a gold medal back to Las Vegas. She will compete in the 1500-meter freestyle and the 10-kilometer open water marathon swim.

Before the Olympics, she told the RJ that her “primary goal is to give my absolute best and make the most of this incredible opportunity. I want to push my limits, swim faster than ever and hopefully stand on the podium.”

Women’s basketball — Aces star A’ja Wilson had 24 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots as the United States took control late in the first half and extended its Olympic winning streak to 56 games with a 102-76 victory over Japan in opening-round pool play Monday at Villeneuve-D’Ascq, France.

“Points in the paint and controlling the boards are going to be huge for us moving forward,” Wilson said. “So if we can continue that, I feel like we’re in good shape.”

Three other Aces players contributed to the win. Starting point guard Chelsea Gray finished with 13 assists, guard Kelsey Plum had 11 points, and guard Jackie Young scored seven.

The U.S.’s winning streak dates to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Team USA continues pool play Thursday against Belgium.

Women’s swimming — Las Vegan Claire Weinstein completed the 200-meter freestyle final in 1:56.60, finishing eighth behind winner Mollie O’Callaghan (1:53.27) of Australia.

Men’s street skateboarding — Nyjah Huston scored 279.38 points to take the bronze medal, finishing behind Japan’s Yuto Horingome (281.14) and American teammate Jagger Eaton (281.04).

Tuesday’s locals schedule

— 2 a.m.: Men’s swimming, 200m butterfly heat (Ilya Kharun, Canada)

— 2 a.m.: Women’s swimming, 1500m freestyle heat (Katie Grimes)

— 6 a.m.: Men’s soccer, Dominican Republic (Edison Azcona) vs. Uzbekistan

— 11:42 a.m.: Men’s swimming, 200m butterfly semifinals (Ilya Kharun, Canada), pending qualification

— Noon: Women’s 3x3 basketball, Azerbaijan (Tiffany Hayes) vs. Spain

— 10:30 p.m.: Women’s badminton, Beiwen Zhang vs. Linh Nguyen (Vietnam)

Wednesday’s schedule

— 2 a.m.: Women’s basketball, Spain (Megan Gustafson) vs. Puerto Rico

— 11:36 a.m.: Men’s swimming, 200m butterfly final (Ilya Kharun, Canada), pending qualification

— 12:07 p.m.: Women’s swimming, 1500m freestyle final (Katie Grimes), pending qualification

— 12:30 p.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, Azerbaijan (Tiffany Hayes) vs. USA

