Local Olympian greeted by family, friends at Reid Airport — VIDEO

Katie Grimes swims during the Women's 400 individual medley finals Monday, June 17, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Swimmer Katie Grimes received a warm welcome from family and friends Tuesday at Harry Reid International Airport after returning from the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis.

Grimes also qualified in the 400-meter individual medley. Last July, she became the first U.S. individual athlete to qualify for the 2024 Olympics when she took third in the 10-kilometer open-water race at the world swimming championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

This is Grimes’ second Olympics. She finished fourth in the 800-meter freestyle in 2021 as the youngest member of the U.S. team in Tokyo.

The Paris Games begin July 26.