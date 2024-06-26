102°F
Olympics

Local Olympian greeted by family, friends at Reid Airport — VIDEO

Las Vegas swimmer qualifies for 3rd event at Paris Olympics
Katie Grimes swims during the Women's 400 individual medley finals Monday, June 17, 2024, at th ...
Katie Grimes swims during the Women's 400 individual medley finals Monday, June 17, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2024 - 7:15 pm
 

Swimmer Katie Grimes received a warm welcome from family and friends Tuesday at Harry Reid International Airport after returning from the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis.

Grimes also qualified in the 400-meter individual medley. Last July, she became the first U.S. individual athlete to qualify for the 2024 Olympics when she took third in the 10-kilometer open-water race at the world swimming championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

This is Grimes’ second Olympics. She finished fourth in the 800-meter freestyle in 2021 as the youngest member of the U.S. team in Tokyo.

The Paris Games begin July 26.

