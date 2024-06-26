Local Olympian greeted by family, friends at Reid Airport — VIDEO
Swimmer Katie Grimes received a warm welcome from family and friends Tuesday at Harry Reid International Airport after returning from the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis.
Grimes also qualified in the 400-meter individual medley. Last July, she became the first U.S. individual athlete to qualify for the 2024 Olympics when she took third in the 10-kilometer open-water race at the world swimming championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
This is Grimes’ second Olympics. She finished fourth in the 800-meter freestyle in 2021 as the youngest member of the U.S. team in Tokyo.
The Paris Games begin July 26.