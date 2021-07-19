Team USA gets shot of momentum before leaving for Tokyo

The U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team defeated Spain on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena in its final tuneup before leaving for Tokyo to finish 2-2 in exhibition games.

United States guard Zach Lavine (5) dunks the bal in front of Spain center Willy Hernangomez (14) during the second half of an exhibition basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States forward Jayson Tatum (10) shoots over Spain guard Rudy Fernandez (5) during the first half of an exhibition basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks Spain center Marc Gasol (13) during the first half of an exhibition basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States center Bam Adebayo (13) goes to the basket past Spain center Pau Gasol (4) during the first half of an exhibition basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spain power forward Usman Garuba (16) dunks the ball against the United States during the first half of an exhibition basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States guard Damian Lillard, center, drives the ball under pressure from Spain forward Usman Garuba (16) and guard Alex Abrines (21) during the first half of an exhibition basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spain center Pau Gasol (4) lays up the ball between United States guard John Jenkins and forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first half of an exhibition basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States guard Zach Lavine (5) shoots in front of Spain forward Usman Garuba (16) during the first half of an exhibition basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States forward Jerami Grant (9) lays up the ball against Spain during the first half of an exhibition basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States center Draymond Green (14) reaches out to block Spain center Willy Hernangomez (14) during the first half of an exhibition basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots during the first half of an exhibition basketball game against Spain at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States guard Keldon Johnson lays up the ball against Spain center Pau Gasol (4) during the second half of an exhibition basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States guard Damian Lillard (6) passes the ball during the second half of an exhibition basketball game agains Spain at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spain center Pau Gasol (4) shoots against United States forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an exhibition basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The U.S. men’s national basketball team’s challenging Las Vegas stint is over.

But it’s leaving with a little momentum.

Team USA beat Spain 83-76 on Sunday night at Michelob Ultra Arena in its final tuneup for the Tokyo Olympics to improve to 2-2 during exhibition play in Las Vegas.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard led Team USA with 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting. San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson came off the bench and scored 15.

Johnson, a role player surrounded by stars, scored 10 in the third quarter to help the Americans surge ahead. He said his performance was exactly what he’s trying to achieve with the team.

“I’m here to be that energy guy,” Johnson said. “I was just trying to bring some kind of energy, some kind of spark so we could get over the hump.”

It was an arduous week for the Americans, who lost their first two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia. They were 54-2 in exhibitions before coming to Las Vegas for training camp. It was the first time the national team had lost back-to-back exhibition games since 1992 when professionals began playing.

The struggles continued off the court, too. The team lost one of its top players — Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards — because of coronavirus health and safety protocols. Detroit Pistons wing Jerami Grant also was subject to the protocols “out of an abundance of caution,” according to USA Basketball officials.

Grant returned for Sunday’s game.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love withdrew from the team last week because of a right calf injury that hampered him during the NBA season. Beal and Love were replaced by Johnson and JaVale McGee, who most recently played for the Denver Nuggets.

The U.S.’s exhibition game Friday against Australia was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Despite the mediocre showing in Las Vegas, Team USA coach Gregg Popovich said he’s encouraged by the team’s improvement.

“We understand how we want to play, what we have to do with this group of people and what we have to do offensively and defensively,” Popovich said. “So they’ve come a long way in a short period of time. And that’s what is inspiring and keeps me very excited about the whole group. But they still have a long way to go.”

Team USA opens Olympic play July 25 against France.

Contact Dylan Svoboda at dsvoboda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @dylanksvoboda on Twitter.