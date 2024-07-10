Team USA shoots down conspiracy theory before exhibition win

USA Basketball executive Grant Hill explained why he chose the replacement for Clippers star Kawhi Leonard before Team USA’s exhibition victory at T-Mobile Arena.

FILE -Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard plays during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Philadelphia. Kawhi Leonard will not be part of the U.S. men's basketball team that will compete in the Paris Games after all. Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas,” USA Basketball said in a statement Wednesday, July 10, 2024. He felt ready to compete. However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it's in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris.”(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Team USA takes the court for a showcase basketball game against Canada at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

USA guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots against Canada guard Andrew Nembhard (19) while Canada guard Luguentz Dort (0) looks on during the first half of a showcase basketball game at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

USA center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball during the first half of a showcase basketball game against Canada at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

USA guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrates after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of a showcase basketball game against Canada at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Barack Obama sits court side during the first half of a showcase basketball game between the USA and Canada at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans stand as starting lineups are announced before a showcase basketball game between the USA and Canada at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans stand to recognize Team USA and Team Canada before a showcase basketball game at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

USA guard Stephen Curry (4) passes up the court while Canada center Kelly Olynyk (13) defends during the first half of a showcase basketball game at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

USA forward Jayson Tatum (10) drives toward the hoop against Canada forward Trey Lyles (8) during the first half of a showcase basketball game at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The decision to replace an injured Kawhi Leonard with Derrick White on the Olympic roster came down to fit and not footwear, USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill said.

Leonard’s nagging knee injury forced the Los Angeles Clippers star off the roster in a decision announced hours before Team USA played its first exhibition game Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing once the game tipped off either, but Team USA opened its exhibition slate with an 86-72 victory over Canada, the second choice on the betting board to challenge the Americans for gold in Paris.

Anthony Edwards led the way with 13 points and Steph Curry had 12, with Anthony Davis adding 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in just 19 minutes of action.

It was more than enough to account for the absences of Leonard and Kevin Durant, the national team’s all-time leading scorer in Olympic competition who did not play due to a sore calf, but is expected to return during next week’s stop in Abu Dhabi leading up to the Olympics in Paris.

Leonard’s knee did not respond quite as well.

‘In our best interest’

After four days of practices at UNLV, Leonard, USA Basketball and the Clippers came together to decide it was in the star forward’s best interest not to continue with the team. Hill said the final decision rested with him and USA Basketball.

“We just felt we had to pivot,” Hill said before the game. “We just felt it was in our best interest, but also the Clippers and Kawhi’s best interest, to move in a different direction. I think we all tried and gave it a valiant effort. Unfortunately, we have to move forward.”

Hill credited Leonard for trying to compete despite his obvious physical limitations.

“He wanted to be here,” Hill said. “I know what it’s like to want to do something and your body’s just not right. I’ve lived that personally. I applaud him for coming here and being willing to sacrifice, give up his summer and represent our country and play for our program. Ultimately, it just didn’t work out.”

That left Hill and the rest of USA Basketball to decide on a replacement for Leonard, a spot that went to White.

While White had been previously reported as the first alternate, his Boston teammate Jaylen Brown appeared to be unhappy with the snub after he was named NBA Finals MVP last month.

‘Have to build a team’

Brown implied he was passed over because he is not signed to Nike, one of the team’s primary sponsors.

Hill suggested it was much more about what type of player he felt the team needed to complement all of the superstar players on the roster.

“You get 12 spots and you have to build a team,” Hill said. “One of the hardest things is leaving people off the roster that I’m a fan of and that I look forward to watching throughout the season. Guys who have been Finals MVPs and been part of the program and won gold medals that I respect and admire. But my job is to put together a team that complements each other and fits and will give us the best opportunity for success.

“Whatever theories might be our there, they’re just that. It’s tough to tell people they’re not on the team, but I’m trying to win and to put together the right pieces that fit and give us a chance to do that.”

White is expected to join the team in Abu Dhabi.

Without him and Durant, the short-handed Americans got off to a slow start. They fell behind 11-1 before Curry hit a 3-pointer for the team’s first field goal 4:35 into the opening quarter. They took their first lead midway through the second quarter when Devin Booker’s short jumper off the glass put them ahead 35-33.

Team USA has four more exhibition games before opening the Olympics against Serbia on July 28 in Paris.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.