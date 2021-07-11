USA men victim of massive upset in Olympic exhibition

The United States lost Saturday night 90-87 to Nigeria at Michelob Ultra Arena, the first loss by the U.S. against a country from Africa in international competition.

Ike Nwamu (34) dunks against USA during the first half of an exhibition basketball game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Damian Lillard (6) attempts a shot under pressure from NigeriaÕs Precious Achiuwa (55) and Ike Nwamu (34) during the first half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball against Nigeria during the first half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball players celebrate a three-pointer by Jerami Grant, not pictured, during the first half of an exhibition game against Nigeria ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Zach Lavine (5) drives the ball around Nigeria’s Caleb Agada (3) during the first half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot from Nigeria’s Ike Nwamu (34) during the first half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Nigeria’s KZ Okpala (0) during the first half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NigeriaÕs Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (22) drives the ball under pressure from USA Basketball's Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Kevin Durant shoots against Nigeria during the second half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball against Nigeria during the second half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Kevin Durant (7) gets fouled by Nigeria’s Ekpe Udoh (8) during the second half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Zach Lavine follows through on his shot against Nigeria during the second half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Lavine (5) runs back onto the court after keeping the ball out of bounds and passing to a teammate while playing against Nigeria during the second half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Jerami Grant (9) follows through on his shot against Nigeria during the second half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NigeriaÕs Stanley Okoye (5) dunks against USA during the second half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Draymond Green (14) defends as Nigeria Caleb Agada (3) goes to the basket during the second half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Bradley Beal (4) battles for the ball against Nigeria’s Chima Moneke (9) during the second half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Damian Lillard (6) drives the ball under pressure from Nigeria’s Miye Oni (13) during the second half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA Basketball's Damian Lillard (6) shoots against Nigeria during the second half of an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Let’s get one thing straight. Gregg Popovich isn’t panicking. Neither is Jayson Tatum, or the rest of the USA Basketball collective. It was only an exhibition.

But what an exhibition it was.

By Nigeria.

The United States Olympic men’s basketball team lost Saturday night to a country from Africa for the first time in international competition at Michelob Ultra Arena, falling 90-87 to their Nigerian counterparts before an announced crowd of 4,313. The Americans beat Nigeria by 44 points the last time they’d played in 2016 and by 83 points before that during the 2012 Olympics in London.

But the gap in basketball talent between the United States and the rest of the world is shrinking, more so than ever before, just like Popovich had preached throughout the first week of training camp at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center.

“It just goes to show that we have to play better. On any given night, the team that plays harder and more physical — anybody can win,” said Tatum, who doubles as an All-Star forward for the Boston Celtics. “It’s something we have to learn from.”

Popovich declined to make excuses for the Americans, opting instead to credit Nigeria, its players and coaches. This iteration of the Nigerian national team features seven active NBA players — plus head coach Mike Brown, who has eight years of head coaching experience in the NBA and works as Steve Kerr’s lead assistant with the Golden State Warriors.

Brown was hired last year to build Nigeria into the cohesive kind of team that’s troubled the United States in the past. A la Spain, or Argentina.

Turns out he’s ahead of schedule.

Nigeria made 20 3-pointers on Saturday and worked its way to a 46-34 rebounding edge against the Americans, who began practicing Tuesday. Gabe Nnamdi, Caleb Agada, Ike Iroegbu and former UNLV wing Ike Nwamu didn’t rely solely on their talent like their counterparts.

They passed. They cut. They screened for one another.

They battled defensively and didn’t back down to the almighty Americans one bit.

Nnamdi, who plays for the Miami Heat as Gabe Vincent, scored a game-high 21 points and Agada added 17 points. Nwamu scored 13 on 5-of-10 shooting and guarded the likes of Tatum and Kevin Durant.

The United States, which was favored by 30.5 points, was far too stagnant far too often — settling for contested jumpers in isolation instead of sharing the ball like Nigeria.

Durant scored a team-high 17 for the United States, including eight straight late in the fourth quarter to power a rally. Tatum added 15 points and seven rebounds. Damian Lillard scored 14.

The Americans will play another exhibition Monday against Argentina.

“Every year, teams are better and better,” Popovich said. “This loss means nothing if we don’t learn from it. It could be the most important thing in this tournament for us.”

