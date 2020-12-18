57°F
10 finalists named for Poker Hall of Fame

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2020 - 11:52 am
 
Lon McEachern, left, Norman Chad and Antonio Esfandiari. (WSOP)

Ten finalists have been named for this year’s inductee into the Poker Hall of Fame.

Members of the Hall of Fame will now vote on the finalists, and the lone inductee will be announced Dec. 30 on the final day of the World Series of Poker Main Event.

The finalists are:

— Patrik Antonius, a high-stakes cash game player who also had more than $12 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

— Lon McEachern and Norman Chad, the longtime WSOP announcers for ESPN.

— Eli Elezra, a four-time WSOP bracelet winner and high-stakes cash game player.

— Antonio Esfandiari, a three-time WSOP bracelet winner with nearly $28 million in career tournament earnings.

— Chris Ferguson, the 2000 WSOP Main Event champion and a six-time WSOP bracelet winner who was a founder of the online poker site Full Tilt Poker that was later engulfed in scandal.

— Ted Forrest, a six-time WSOP bracelet winner.

— Mike Matusow, a four-time WSOP bracelet winner.

— Matt Savage, a longtime tournament director.

— Isai Scheinberg, the founder of the online poker site PokerStars.

— Huckleberry “Huck” Seed, the 1996 WSOP Main Event champion and a four-time WSOP bracelet winner.

A formal induction ceremony will take place in 2021, the WSOP said in a release.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

