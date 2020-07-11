2nd-place WSOP finisher improves to 1st a day later

Ryan Torgersen (Im.Sorry) won his first bracelet in Event 10 of the World Series of Poker Online a day after finishing second in Event 9.

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A day after just missing out on his first World Series of Poker bracelet, Ryan Torgersen sealed the deal.

Torgersen (screen name Im.Sorry) won Event 10 of the WSOP Online, the $600 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Monster Stack tournament, early Saturday, earning $172,361. He finished second in Event 9, the $1,000 No-limit Hold’em six-handed tournament, early Friday, earning $116,379.

Torgersen won heads-up for the bracelet against Brandon Ienn (Omni27), who collected $106,508. The event attracted 2,074 entries (1,505 players and 569 rebuys), creating the largest prize pool of the series so far at more than $1.1 million.

Veteran poker player Sam Grizzle (texasmolly) finished third for $77,725.

Torgersen had no cashes in WSOP events before this series, but has now racked up two big ones in two days, plus one for $200 earlier in the series.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 11, a $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em turbo six-handed tournament, starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and is expected to end early Sunday. Event 12 is the Big 500, a $500 No-limit Hold’em tournament, that starts at 3 p.m. Sunday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — is July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

