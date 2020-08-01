‘2Rivers’ calls bluffs to win WSOP Online finale

The player, whose real name has not been announced, won the 31st and final event of the U.S. leg of the WSOP Online, earning $310,831.83.

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Players with the screen names 2Rivers and Abnormality play heads-up for the bracelet in Event 31 of the World Series of Poker Online early Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Jim Barnes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A player with the screen name 2Rivers picked off two bluffs heads-up to win the World Series of Poker Online Championship early Saturday.

The player, whose real name has not been announced, won the 31st and final event of the U.S. leg of the WSOP Online, the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship, earning $310,831.83. The player prevailed in a field of 2,126 entries (1,455 players and 671 rebuys) that created a prize pool of more than $2 million.

Norman Michalek (Abnormality) finished second for $192,073.47. Bracelet winner Andrew Lichtenberger (WATCHGUY42) took third for $140,167.18.

2Rivers went into heads-up play at an almost 3-1 chip deficit. The player gained the chip lead after calling with second pair after Michalek went all-in on the river with a busted straight draw.

In the final hand, 2Rivers flopped two pair, then just called all the way as Michalek bluffed the flop, turn and then all-in on the river with a gutshot straight draw that did not come through.

The flagship WSOP that normally is held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

