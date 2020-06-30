88°F
Poker

Aria poker room to reopen with 6-handed play

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2020 - 5:28 pm
 

The Aria poker room will reopen Wednesday with plexiglass dividers and six-handed games, an MGM Resorts spokesman confirmed.

The setup will be akin to its MGM sister property the Bellagio, which reopened with plexiglass June 18. That has allowed the Bellagio to host six-handed games, giving it an edge over the other open poker rooms in Las Vegas, which have been limited to five players per table without plexiglass, per the state Gaming Control Board.

The Orleans and Sahara Las Vegas have said they plan to install the dividers soon to go to six-handed.

Casino poker games usually have nine or 10 players at a table.

The Aria poker room will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with 14 tables available for play. Only cash games will be allowed, not tournaments.

No spectators will be allowed in the poker room, the spokesman said. Food is also banned for the time being.

Caesars Palace, Golden Nugget, South Point and The Venetian are the other poker rooms in Las Vegas to open back up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

