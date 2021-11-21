63°F
Ausmus wins 3rd WSOP bracelet, denying Hellmuth, Negreanu

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2021 - 9:21 am
 
Jeremy Ausmus after winning the $50,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha High Roller event at the World Series of Poker early Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Rio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)
Phil Hellmuth plays in the $50,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha High Roller event at the World Series of Poker early Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Rio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)
Daniel Negreanu plays in the $50,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha High Roller event at the World Series of Poker early Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Rio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Jeremy Ausmus prevailed three-handed against poker stars Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu to win his third World Series of Poker bracelet early Sunday at the Rio.

Ausmus won the $50,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha High Roller, earning $1,188,918. It was his second bracelet of this year’s series, as he also won the COVID 19 Relief No-limit Hold’em event. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)

“It feels really good,” Ausmus told PokerGO. “My first bracelet was in Europe outside of Paris, so until this year I had never won a bracelet here at the Rio. I’ve had a lot of deep runs, so it’s cool to take a couple down. As long as the WSOP has existed as far as I’ve been a part of it, it’s been here. It’ll be interesting to say goodbye to this place.”

The WSOP is moving from the Rio to Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas next year.

Ausmus’ victory denied Hellmuth his record 17th bracelet and Negreanu his seventh. Hellmuth earned $734,807 for his second second-place finish of the WSOP, and Negreanu got $519,764 for third.

Hellmuth won his 16th bracelet earlier in this WSOP.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

