Daniel Negreanu to face former rival on ‘High Stakes Duel 4’

Daniel Negreanu will face former rival Doug Polk on “High Stakes Duel 4” in August, with each player buying in for $100,000.

Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu in a high roller six handed no-limit hold’em event during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Daniel Negreanu’s next opponent on “High Stakes Duel 4” will be a familiar foe.

High-stakes poker pro Doug Polk will battle Negreanu, with each player buying into the winner-take-all No-limit Hold’em match for $100,000.

No official date for the match has been set, but it is scheduled to take place in August at the PokerGO Studio near Aria. Subscription video service PokerGO will air the heads-up contest.

Negreanu and Polk were longtime rivals, and their feud culminated with a high-stakes battle. From November 2020 to February 2021, the poker titans went heads-up, starting with 200 hands live at the PokerGO studio. The match then moved to WSOP.com, where they played two online tables at a time ($40,000 buy-in for each table) with blinds of $200-$400.

After 25,000 hands, Polk walked away from the challenge up $1.2 million. The two buried the hatchet following the match.

Polk is a three-time World Series of Poker tournament winner and has more than $10 million in career live tournament earnings. The heads-up specialist finished second in this year’s WSOP $25,000 buy-in Heads-Up No-limit Hold’em Championship.

According to the rules of “High Stakes Duel 4,” Negreanu would be crowned champion if he defeats Polk. In Round 1, Negreanu beat Eric Persson.

Should Polk emerge victorious, Negreanu would have the right to a rematch in Round 3 at double the stakes. If Negreanu declines, the seat would be open for Polk’s new challenger.

