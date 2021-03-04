Delayed World Poker Tour final tables rescheduled in Las Vegas

The events were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic for nearly a year. They now will be played at the PokerGO studio.

Chance Kornuth, shown in Los Angeles on Feb. 29, 2020, is the chip leader for the Gardens Poker Championship, whose final table has been delayed more than a year by the coronavirus pandemic. (World Poker Tour)

World Poker Tour tournament final tables that have been delayed nearly a year by the coronavirus pandemic have been rescheduled for the coming months in Las Vegas.

WPT executive tour director Matt Savage confirmed that the following six-handed final tables will be played at the PokerGO studio by the Aria:

— Gardens Poker Championship on March 10.

— Borgata Winter Poker Open on May 16.

— L.A. Poker Classic on May 17.

— Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown on May 18.

The final tables will be filmed for an eventual TV broadcast.

The first three events had been scheduled to be completed at the HyperX Esports Arena at Luxor from March 31 to April 2 last year. The Seminole event starts April 23 in Hollywood, Florida.

The delay has left players in the first three events waiting to claim hundreds of thousands of dollars in winnings. They were each awarded the sixth-place money already guaranteed to them, but there are huge pay jumps on the ladder up from sixth place to first, including $1.015 million to the winner of the L.A. Poker Classic.

Chance Kornuth, who is leading the Gardens Poker Championship, posted on Twitter on Wednesday: “Chip leader for over a year now. Cant wait to play a week from today!”

The WPT announced in 2018 that it would start playing the final tables of its events in Las Vegas instead of the home casinos. CEO Adam Pliska has said the move was motivated in part by a need to reduce production costs by having a centralized venue.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.