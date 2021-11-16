High-stakes standout chip leader for WSOP Main Event final table
Koray Aldemir has the chip lead with nine players remaining in the World Series of Poker’s $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Rio.
The final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event is set.
Koray Aldemir of Austria has the chip lead with nine players remaining in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship.
Demosthenes Kiriopoulos was the final elimination early Tuesday at the Rio, earning $585,000.
Every player at the final table will earn at least $1 million. The winner gets $8 million. The event had 6,650 entrants.
Aldemir has more than $12 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database. He has more than $3 million in earnings in WSOP events, but has never won a bracelet. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)
On the flip side, George Holmes is second in chips but has only one previous tournament cash, finishing 213th for $50,855 in the 2019 Main Event.
Here are the final nine players, in chip order:
— Koray Aldemir, Austria, 140 million
— George Holmes, U.S., 83.7 million
— Alejandro Lococo, Argentina, 46.8 million
— Joshua Remitio, U.S., 40 million
— Jack Oliver, United Kingdom, 30.4 million
— Ozgur Secilmis, Turkey, 24.5 million
— Hye Park, U.S., 13.5 million
— Chase Bianchi, U.S., 12.1 million
— Jareth East, United Kingdom, 8.3 million.
Play ended just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
In the final hand, a short-stacked Kiriopoulos was all-in preflop with ace-three of spades against Aldemir’s queen-ten. Aldemir hit a queen on the flop and dodged Kiriopoulos’ flush draw to send him packing.
Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.