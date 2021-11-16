High-stakes standout chip leader for WSOP Main Event final table

Koray Aldemir has the chip lead with nine players remaining in the World Series of Poker’s $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Rio.

Koray Aldemir on Day 7 of the World Series of Poker Main Event on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Rio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

George Holmes on Day 7 of the World Series of Poker Main Event on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Rio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

The final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event is set.

Koray Aldemir of Austria has the chip lead with nine players remaining in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship.

Demosthenes Kiriopoulos was the final elimination early Tuesday at the Rio, earning $585,000.

Every player at the final table will earn at least $1 million. The winner gets $8 million. The event had 6,650 entrants.

Aldemir has more than $12 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database. He has more than $3 million in earnings in WSOP events, but has never won a bracelet. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)

On the flip side, George Holmes is second in chips but has only one previous tournament cash, finishing 213th for $50,855 in the 2019 Main Event.

Here are the final nine players, in chip order:

— Koray Aldemir, Austria, 140 million

— George Holmes, U.S., 83.7 million

— Alejandro Lococo, Argentina, 46.8 million

— Joshua Remitio, U.S., 40 million

— Jack Oliver, United Kingdom, 30.4 million

— Ozgur Secilmis, Turkey, 24.5 million

— Hye Park, U.S., 13.5 million

— Chase Bianchi, U.S., 12.1 million

— Jareth East, United Kingdom, 8.3 million.

Play ended just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In the final hand, a short-stacked Kiriopoulos was all-in preflop with ace-three of spades against Aldemir’s queen-ten. Aldemir hit a queen on the flop and dodged Kiriopoulos’ flush draw to send him packing.

