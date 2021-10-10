John Monnette earns 4th WSOP bracelet, denying Nate Silver
John Monnette won the $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship at the World Series of Poker, defeating political polling analyst Nate Silver heads-up.
John Monnette climbed another rung on the all-time World Series of Poker leaderboard, earning his fourth career bracelet early Sunday at the Rio.
Monnette won the $10,000 buy-in Limit Hold’em Championship, defeating a field of 92 entries to take home $245,680. He won heads-up against Nate Silver, the political polling analyst who founded the website FiveThirtyEight.com. Silver earned $151,842.
Only 26 players have claimed more bracelets than Monnette, who previously won the $2,500 Eight-game Mix in 2011, the $5,000 Seven-card Stud in 2012 and the $10,000 No-limit 2-7 Lowball Championship in 2017. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)
“The first (bracelet) is always the most special, but this is awesome,” Monnette told PokerNews. “I had a couple of bad years where I did nothing, so to finally get back and do something is great.”
Monnette has more than $2.8 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.
Silver, a former poker pro, was seeking his first WSOP bracelet. He had three WSOP cashes for $9,310 coming into the event.
“So … ended up in 2nd place, which somehow feels worse than 3rd place, but *does* pay $152,000,” Silver said on Twitter. “Congrats to my opponent John Monnette, who played a great heads-up match and really earned the bracelet.”
