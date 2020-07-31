Jonathan Lessin rallies to win WSOP seniors title

Lessin won Event 30 of the WSOP Online, the $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em seniors tournament. Players had to be 50 or older to participate.

Lessin (screen name SugarJ) won Event 30 of the WSOP Online, the $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em seniors tournament, earning $64,411.20. He prevailed in a field of 720 entries (541 players and 179 rebuys) on WSOP.com. Players had to be 50 or older to participate.

Lessin won heads-up against a player with the screen name muskrrr (real name TBA), who earned $39,819.60. Lessin began heads-up play at a 7-1 chip deficit but gradually pulled even and then ahead.

In the final hand, Lessin flopped two pair and called muskrrr’s all-in with two overcards and a straight draw. Lessin made a full house on the turn to seal the victory.

Lessin had only seven cashes for $5,218 in WSOP events before Friday’s win.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online concludes Friday with Event 31, the $1,000 No-limit Hold’em Championship. The tournament starts at 3 p.m. and is expected to end early Saturday.

The flagship WSOP that normally is held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — started July 19 and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

