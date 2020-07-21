Kevin Gerhart wins Omaha battle for 2nd WSOP bracelet

Kevin Gerhart claimed Event 20 of the World Series of Poker Online, a $500 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha six-handed tournament, earning almost $100,000.

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Kevin Gerhart, seen in an undated file photo, won Event 20 of the World Series of Poker Online. (PokerNews)

Kevin Gerhart emerged from a back-and-forth heads-up battle with his second World Series of Poker bracelet early Tuesday.

Gerhart (screen name TheRealKG) won Event 20 of the WSOP Online, a $500 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha six-handed tournament, earning $97,571.65. He prevailed in a field of 1,137 entries (627 players and 510 rebuys).

Gerhart won heads-up against Cody Brinn (Duckmoney420), who earned $60,323.53. They traded the chip lead several times, and at one point, Gerhart was at a 7-1 chip deficit before coming back to win.

Gerhart had 24 cashes in WSOP events for $256,851 before Tuesday’s win, including a victory in a $1,500 Razz event in 2019.

Bracelet winner Chris Moorman (Robotbob47), who has more than $3 million in career WSOP earnings, finished fourth for $28,601.23.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 21, a $777 No-limit Hold’em six-handed tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to finish early Wednesday. Event 22 is a $500 No-limit Hold’em turbo tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — started Sunday and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

