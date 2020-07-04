101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Poker

Long heads-up match ends in 1st WSOP bracelet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2020 - 12:20 pm
 
Updated July 4, 2020 - 12:45 pm

Robert Kuhn prevailed in a back-and-forth heads-up match to claim his first World Series of Poker bracelet early Saturday.

Kuhn (screen name BustinB—-s) won the $400 No-limit Hold’em tournament, Event 3 of the WSOP Online on WSOP.com, good for $115,849.76. He defeated Ronald Keren (rlksaces), who earned $71,587.47.

The event attracted 2,091 entries (1,450 players and 641 rebuys) for a total prize pool of $752,760. The top 330 finishers received a payout.

Kuhn and Keren battled for nearly an hour, each losing the chip lead, before the decisive hand. Kuhn’s pair of eights beat Keren’s king-10 of spades all-in before the flop to finish off the victory. The tournament ended at 3 a.m. after starting at 3 p.m.

Kuhn had never won a bracelet, but he has a track record of success in WSOP events. He previously had 11 cashes for $133,945 in WSOP events, and he has seven cashes for $236,624 in WSOP Circuit events, including a championship ring in Atlantic City in 2016.

Kuhn had a busy night Friday. He shared screenshots on Twitter that showed he won another $21,204 by winning another $215 buy-in tournament on WSOP.com that was running at the same time as the bracelet event.

“Tonight may have been my most surreal day ever,” Kuhn said on Twitter.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 4, a $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em super turbo tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Saturday and is expected to last until early Sunday. Event 5 is a $1,000 No-limit Hold’em freezeout event that starts at 3 p.m. Sunday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — will be held July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
2
Las Vegas resort pools packed with little fear of pandemic
Las Vegas resort pools packed with little fear of pandemic
3
Las Vegas Strip crowds expected for Fourth of July holiday weekend
Las Vegas Strip crowds expected for Fourth of July holiday weekend
4
Clark County records 848 new coronavirus cases; state sees 985
Clark County records 848 new coronavirus cases; state sees 985
5
Sisolak: ‘Unacceptable’ that only half of businesses obey mask rule
Sisolak: ‘Unacceptable’ that only half of businesses obey mask rule
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
MGM Grand displays signage showing support for Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic on Wed ...
MGM Grand poker room reopening Friday
By / RJ

The poker room will host games starting at 4 p.m. with plexiglass dividers to allow six-handed play, per guidelines from the Gaming Control Board.