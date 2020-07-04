Long heads-up match ends in 1st WSOP bracelet

Robert Kuhn battled Ronald Keren for nearly an hour before winning the $400 No-limit Hold’em event at the World Series of Poker Online.

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Robert Kuhn won a World Series of Poker Circuit ring on March 26, 2016, in Atlantic City. (Jayne Furman/PokerNews)

Robert Kuhn prevailed in a back-and-forth heads-up match to claim his first World Series of Poker bracelet early Saturday.

Kuhn (screen name BustinB—-s) won the $400 No-limit Hold’em tournament, Event 3 of the WSOP Online on WSOP.com, good for $115,849.76. He defeated Ronald Keren (rlksaces), who earned $71,587.47.

The event attracted 2,091 entries (1,450 players and 641 rebuys) for a total prize pool of $752,760. The top 330 finishers received a payout.

Kuhn and Keren battled for nearly an hour, each losing the chip lead, before the decisive hand. Kuhn’s pair of eights beat Keren’s king-10 of spades all-in before the flop to finish off the victory. The tournament ended at 3 a.m. after starting at 3 p.m.

Kuhn had never won a bracelet, but he has a track record of success in WSOP events. He previously had 11 cashes for $133,945 in WSOP events, and he has seven cashes for $236,624 in WSOP Circuit events, including a championship ring in Atlantic City in 2016.

Kuhn had a busy night Friday. He shared screenshots on Twitter that showed he won another $21,204 by winning another $215 buy-in tournament on WSOP.com that was running at the same time as the bracelet event.

Welp tonight may have been my most surreal day ever. I won a WSOP bracelet for 115k and in addition another 21k score to add. Thank you guys so much for all the love and support tonight. This doesnt get better than this feeling and you guys were part of it! GG us pic.twitter.com/QvRlI9uhIQ — Pokerguru740 (@pokerguru740) July 4, 2020

“Tonight may have been my most surreal day ever,” Kuhn said on Twitter.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 4, a $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em super turbo tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Saturday and is expected to last until early Sunday. Event 5 is a $1,000 No-limit Hold’em freezeout event that starts at 3 p.m. Sunday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — will be held July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

