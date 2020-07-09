Main Event runner-up finally wins 1st WSOP bracelet

Alan Goehring, who finished second in the World Series of Poker Main Event in 1999, won WSOP Online Event 8 early Thursday on WSOP.com.

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Alan Goehring, shown in an undated file photo, won WSOP Online Event 8, a $500 No-limit Hold'em freezeout, early Thursday on WSOP.com. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)

Alan Goehring finally has his first World Series of Poker bracelet.

The former runner-up in the WSOP Main Event won Event 8 of the WSOP Online, a $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em freezeout (no rebuys), early Thursday, earning $119,399.67.

Goehring has more than $5.3 million in career earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database, including a victory in the $25,000 inaugural World Poker Tour championship in 2003 and the $10,000 L.A. Poker Classic in 2006. He finished second to Noel Furlong in the 1999 WSOP Main Event.

Goehring (screen name GladiusIII) prevailed heads-up Thursday against Ross Gottlieb (BlueTang). In the final hand, Gottlieb went all-in with a flopped straight, and Goehring called with the nut flush draw and spiked the six of clubs on the turn to seal the victory. Gottlieb won $73,942.60.

The event attracted 1,479 players, creating a prize pool of $665,550.

Robert Kuhn (BustinB—-s) nearly became the first two-time bracelet winner of the WSOP Online, holding the chip lead for stretches of the final table before eventually finishing fourth for $37,803.24. He won Event 3, a $400 No-limit Hold’em tournament, early Saturday.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 9, a $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em six-handed tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Thursday and is expected to end early Friday. Event 10 is a $600 No-limit Hold’em “monster stack” tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Friday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — is July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.