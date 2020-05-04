New Jersey player wins WSOP.com Main Event

“HANKDATANK,” identified as Michael St. John, prevailed in a field of 708 in the $525 buy-in WSOP.com Spring Online Championships Main Event.

PocketFives.com identified the player as Michael St. John of New Jersey. He prevailed in the $525 buy-in No-limit Hold’em tournament, which attracted 708 players and 351 rebuys, creating a prize pool of $529,500. St. John won $76,777.50.

The Spring Online Championships featured more than $4 million in guarantees over its 100 events.

WSOP.com is starting a new tournament series Tuesday dubbed Money May. It runs through May 24, with 93 events and more than $4 million in guarantees.

WSOP.com is also offering a “Keep It 100” daily tournament starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The $215 buy-in event features a guaranteed prize pool of $100,000. The same tournament will be held each day until it fails to attract the 500 entrants needed to meet the guarantee.

