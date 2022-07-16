Norwegian poker pro wins WSOP Main Event

Espen Jorstad of Norway won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Saturday at Bally’s Event Center, defeating Las Vegas resident Adrian Attenborough.

Espen Jorstad poses after winning the World Series of Poker main event, at Bally’s Event Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jorstad defeated Las Vegas resident Adrian Attenborough in an entertaining heads-up match to claim the $10 million first prize. It is Jorstad’s second career WSOP bracelet. He is the first player from Norway to win the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship.

Attenborough, a native of Australia, earned $6 million for second place.

Michael Duek, who is originally from Argentina and now lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, finished third and took home $4 million.

The Main Event, which began July 3, was the second largest in history with 8,663 entrants.

