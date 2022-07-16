109°F
Norwegian poker pro wins WSOP Main Event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2022 - 4:35 pm
 
Updated July 16, 2022 - 5:16 pm
Espen Jorstad poses after winning the World Series of Poker main event, at Bally’s Event Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Espen Jorstad poses after winning the World Series of Poker main event, at Bally’s Event Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Espen Jorstad won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Saturday at Bally’s Event Center.

Jorstad defeated Las Vegas resident Adrian Attenborough in an entertaining heads-up match to claim the $10 million first prize. It is Jorstad’s second career WSOP bracelet. He is the first player from Norway to win the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship.

Attenborough, a native of Australia, earned $6 million for second place.

Michael Duek, who is originally from Argentina and now lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, finished third and took home $4 million.

The Main Event, which began July 3, was the second largest in history with 8,663 entrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

