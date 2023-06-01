66°F
Poker

Oldest winners of the WSOP Main Event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Johnny Moss was the first winner of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event, at the time a ...
Johnny Moss was the first winner of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event, at the time a cash game event in which he was awarded the title by the vote of his peers in 1970. He also twice won the current tournament format of the WSOP Main Event in 1971 and 1974. He was one of the charter inductees into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1979. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s rare for a player over the age of 50 to make a deep run in the World Series of Poker’s Main Event.

But that wasn’t always the case, as experience used to rule in the tournament.

Here are the five oldest Main Event champions:

Johnny Moss

“The Grand Old Man of Poker” was 66 when he won his third career Main Event title in 1974, and the Texas native remains the oldest champion to date.

Noel Furlong

A successful businessman in Ireland, the 61-year-old Furlong outlasted a star-studded final table to win the 1999 Main Event and $1 million first prize.

Hossein Ensan

At 55, Ensan was the oldest Main Event champion since Furlong when he captured the 2019 title. He is one of two Germans to win the event.

Hal Fowler

Recognized as the first amateur to win the Main Event, Fowler’s 1979 victory at 52 has been called by many the greatest upset in the tournament’s history.

Jack Straus

Nicknamed “Treetop,” his comeback victory in the 1982 Main Event at 51 is credited as the inspiration for the famous poker phrase “a chip and a chair.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

