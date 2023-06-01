Oldest winners of the WSOP Main Event
It’s rare for a player over the age of 50 to make a deep run in the World Series of Pokers Main Event. But that wasn’t always the case.
Here are the five oldest Main Event champions:
Johnny Moss
“The Grand Old Man of Poker” was 66 when he won his third career Main Event title in 1974, and the Texas native remains the oldest champion to date.
Noel Furlong
A successful businessman in Ireland, the 61-year-old Furlong outlasted a star-studded final table to win the 1999 Main Event and $1 million first prize.
Hossein Ensan
At 55, Ensan was the oldest Main Event champion since Furlong when he captured the 2019 title. He is one of two Germans to win the event.
Hal Fowler
Recognized as the first amateur to win the Main Event, Fowler’s 1979 victory at 52 has been called by many the greatest upset in the tournament’s history.
Jack Straus
Nicknamed “Treetop,” his comeback victory in the 1982 Main Event at 51 is credited as the inspiration for the famous poker phrase “a chip and a chair.”
