Online poker series features $20M in guarantees

The Super High Roller Bowl online series will have a total of 28 High Roller events ranging from a $10,000 entry fee to a $100,000 entry fee.

With $20 million in guarantees, the Super High Roller Bowl online series will take place on partypoker.com from May 23 to June 1, Poker Central announced Monday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The tournament will have a total of 28 High Roller events ranging from a $10,000 entry fee to a $100,000 entry fee.

Partypoker is not available in the United States.

The player who collects the most points in the first 27 events is the series champion and will receive a free entry into the Super High Roller Bowl online, which is an 8-max, two-day freezeout event with a guaranteed prize pool of $3 million. Ten of the final tables in the tournament series will stream exclusively on PokerGO, which is based in Las Vegas and has a TV studio at Aria.

The Super High Roller Bowl series comes on the heels of Poker Central’s Poker Masters Online tournament, also held on partypoker, where the guaranteed prize money of $16.5 million was more than doubled when the event concluded with a total prize pool of $35.4 million.

Alexandros Kolonias won the tournament, claiming the coveted Poker Masters purple jacket and a $50,000 cash prize on top of his total earnings of more than $1.2 million, which included 11 total cashes.

The top contenders for the purple jacket included the SHRB Australia and Russia winner Timothy Adams, Global Poker Index No. 1-ranked Alex Foxen, SHRB IV winner Justin Bonomo and partypoker ambassador Jason Koon.

“After a successful Poker Masters Online tournament, we knew we had to continue the momentum with an online Super High Roller Bowl series in lieu of a live tournament this year,” Poker Central’s chief business officer J.R. McCabe said. “Our partnership with partypoker will allow us to continue to deliver what our fans love — live poker from the best players in the world.”

