‘PhilLaak’ — the other one — wins 1st WSOP bracelet

“PhilLaak” won a World Series of Poker bracelet early Friday, but it wasn’t that Phil Laak.

Guy Dunlap, using a screen name that cites the well-known poker pro, won Event 15 of the WSOP Online, a $1,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha High Roller, earning $133,780.14. He prevailed in a field of 663 entries (386 players and 277 rebuys) that created a prize pool of $629,850.

Dunlap claimed his first WSOP bracelet. He had nine cashes for $25,860 in WSOP events before Friday’s score.

Laak, a bracelet winner with more than $1.1 million in WSOP earnings, is a colorful longtime pro who has been a fixture in televised poker games for years.

Shane Daniels (screen name danish01) finished second for the second time in the WSOP Online, earning $82,069.45. These are his only two career cashes in WSOP events.

WSOP postponed

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 16, a $500 No-limit Hold’em turbo tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Thursday and is expected to end early Friday. Event 17 is a $777 No-limit Hold’em tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Friday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — starts Sunday and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

