Planet Hollywood poker room reopening Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2020 - 6:11 am
 

The Planet Hollywood Resort poker room will reopen at noon Friday.

The room will be open from noon to 4 a.m. Thursday through Sunday thereafter. Games will be eight-handed with plexiglass dividers between the players.

The 10-table poker area is located in the middle of the casino floor.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

