Planet Hollywood poker room reopening Friday

Planet Hollywood is closed amid coronavirus nonessential business closures on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Planet Hollywood Resort poker room will reopen at noon Friday.

The room will be open from noon to 4 a.m. Thursday through Sunday thereafter. Games will be eight-handed with plexiglass dividers between the players.

The 10-table poker area is located in the middle of the casino floor.

