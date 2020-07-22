Poker commentator claims 2nd WSOP bracelet

Professional poker player Tony Dunst is seen playing at the Main Event of the World Series of Poker at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 14, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/LasVegas Review-Journal)

Longtime poker pro and World Poker Tour commentator Tony Dunst claimed his second World Series of Poker bracelet early Wednesday.

Dunst (screen name Panoramic) won Event 21 of the WSOP Online, a $777 buy-in No-limit Hold’em six-handed tournament, earning $168,342.09. He prevailed in a field of 1,361 entries (849 players and 512 rebuys) on WSOP.com.

Dunst won his first bracelet in 2016 in a $1,000 No-limit Hold’em event. He has nearly $4 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database, including more than $1.1 million in WSOP events.

He has appeared on WPT TV broadcasts for nearly a decade as a strategy expert and color commentator.

Dunst dominated the final table Wednesday, holding more chips than the other players combined for the majority of play. However, he faced some adversity heads-up against paymycollege (real name TBA), losing the chip lead before a massive confrontation with nearly equal stacks.

In the key hand, Dunst made a flush on the turn against paymycollege’s straight and called a river all-in. Paymycollege was left with crumbs and busted two hands later, earning $103,939.57.

Dunst how has five cashes in the WSOP Online, including a third-place finish in the first event.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 22, a $500 No-limit Hold’em turbo tournament, started at 3 p.m. Wednesday and was expected to play late into the evening. Event 23 is a $500 No-limit Hold’em knockout tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Thursday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — started Sunday and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.