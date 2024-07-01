105°F
Poker pro wins 3rd WSOP event this summer, 7th overall

Scott Seiver won his third World Series of Poker bracelet of 2024 on Sunday, finishing first in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship at the Horseshoe Events Center. It is his seventh career WSOP bracelet. (Enrique Malfavon/PokerGO)
Scott Seiver won his third World Series of Poker bracelet of 2024 on Sunday, finishing first in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship at the Horseshoe Events Center. It is his seventh career WSOP bracelet. (Enrique Malfavon/PokerGO)
Scott Seiver plays in the Poker Player's Championship Wednesday July 7, 2011 during the 42nd annual World Series of Poker at the Rio. The championship is the second richest event at the World Series of Poker. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Argentine wins $1.25M at WSOP after electrifying ending — VIDEO
Poker superstar ends ‘embarrassing’ slump, wins 7th WSOP bracelet — VIDEO
Straight flush keeps poker superstar in contention for 7th WSOP title
WSOP roundup: Online poker legend denied 1st career bracelet
July 1, 2024 - 2:24 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2024 - 2:45 pm

Scott Seiver’s hot streak at the World Series of Poker continued Sunday.

The professional poker player and Las Vegas resident won the $10,000 buy-in No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship at the Horseshoe Events Center. Seiver defeated Canada’s Jonathan Krela heads-up for the $411,041 first prize.

It was Seiver’s third bracelet of this year’s WSOP and seventh overall. He becomes the 11th person in history with seven or more bracelets, which are awarded for WSOP victories.

Seiver is the first player since Jeffrey Lisandro in 2009 to win three bracelets at the same WSOP.

Seiver, 39, topped a field of 186 entrants to take a commanding lead in the WSOP Player of the Year race. He also solidified his resume for the Poker Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible next year.

“I feel very satisfied right now,” Seiver told WSOP.com. “I can’t really describe it. I’m like on cloud nine right now. This just means so much to me, and it also is a step in a personal journey I’ve made for myself where I’ve had a pie-in-the-sky dream where I want to win one bracelet in every single discipline there is.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

