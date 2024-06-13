Poker superstar in contention for 11th career WSOP victory

Phil Ivey is one of three players remaining in the WSOP $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship as he seeks his 11th career bracelet.

In this Nov. 7, 2009 file photo, Phil Ivey looks up during a hand at the final table of the World Series of Poker at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)

Phil Ivey is in contention for his 11th career World Series of Poker victory. But the poker superstar has two formidable opponents standing in his way.

After playing deep into the morning Thursday, action in the star-studded $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship Six-Handed event is set to resume at 4 p.m. this afternoon at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The final table will be streamed on PokerGO’s YouTube channel.

Ivey is third in chips, trailing Danny Wong and six-time WSOP winner Jason Mercier. The final three players own a combined 17 bracelets, which are awarded for WSOP victories.

First prize in the event is $347,440 and all three players are guaranteed at least $151,412.

Ivey is looking to break a tie with Doyle Brunson, Johnny Chan and Erik Seidel for second on the all-time WSOP wins list and claim his first bracelet since 2014. Phil Hellmuth owns the all-time record with 17 career WSOP victories.

Ivey had two close calls for his 11th bracelet in 2022. He finished second in the $100,000 buy-in High Roller No-limit Hold’em event and third in the $10,000 buy-in Seven Card Stud Championship. Ivey had a pair of sixth-place finishes at last summer’s WSOP.

Mercier is second in chips and is seeking to solidify his resume for the Poker Hall of Fame. He would become the 10th player in history with seven career WSOP bracelets if he wins.

Wong earned his first bracelet last year in a $600 No-limit Hold’em online event on WSOP.com. He has more than $2 million in career WSOP earnings with this result. He also carries the chip lead after being the shortest stack at the final table with four players remaining.

Benny Glaser, the defending champion in the event who was seeking his sixth career WSOP win, finished fourth.

Ivey was left with crumbs late in three-handed play. He then tripled-up twice to climb back into the mix before play was halted after 2 a.m. local time.

The remaining three players each have more than 10 big bets remaining, giving them plenty of room to maneuver when action resumes.

