72°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Poker

Political polling analyst Nate Silver reaches WSOP final table

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2021 - 11:54 am
 
Updated October 9, 2021 - 11:59 am
Nate Silver plays a World Poker Tour event in an undated file photo. (World Poker Tour)
Nate Silver plays a World Poker Tour event in an undated file photo. (World Poker Tour)

Political polling analyst Nate Silver has made a final table at the World Series of Poker.

Silver, who runs the website FiveThirtyEight.com, is one of 10 players remaining in the $10,000 buy-in Limit Hold’em Championship at the Rio. The final table begins at 2 p.m. Saturday and will be live-streamed starting at 5 p.m. on the subscription video service PokerGO.

Silver gained fame for analyzing polls to make predictions on political races. FiveThirtyEight.com offers statistical analysis of sports and other topics in addition to politics.

Before that, Silver played professional poker for a few years.

Silver comes into the final table sixth in chips with 440,000. Leader John Racener has 1.09 million.

First place will receive $245,680. Tenth is guaranteed $18,506.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
2
Iconic Italian restaurant closing Strip location
Iconic Italian restaurant closing Strip location
3
Gruden apologizes after email with racial slur surfaces
Gruden apologizes after email with racial slur surfaces
4
Faces of Nevada’s death row
Faces of Nevada’s death row
5
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST