Political polling analyst Nate Silver reaches WSOP final table

Nate Silver, founder of the website FiveThirtyEight.com, is among the final 10 players in the $10,000 buy-in Limit Hold’em Championship at the Rio.

Nate Silver plays a World Poker Tour event in an undated file photo. (World Poker Tour)

Political polling analyst Nate Silver has made a final table at the World Series of Poker.

Silver, who runs the website FiveThirtyEight.com, is one of 10 players remaining in the $10,000 buy-in Limit Hold’em Championship at the Rio. The final table begins at 2 p.m. Saturday and will be live-streamed starting at 5 p.m. on the subscription video service PokerGO.

Silver gained fame for analyzing polls to make predictions on political races. FiveThirtyEight.com offers statistical analysis of sports and other topics in addition to politics.

Before that, Silver played professional poker for a few years.

Silver comes into the final table sixth in chips with 440,000. Leader John Racener has 1.09 million.

First place will receive $245,680. Tenth is guaranteed $18,506.

