Popular poker superstar finally earns 7th WSOP bracelet — VIDEO

One of poker’s biggest stars won his first World Series of Poker bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories, since 2013 on Thursday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Straight flush keeps poker superstar in contention for 7th WSOP title

Professional poker player Chris Brewer competes during the final table of $50,000 buy-in during the World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe hotel-casino on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bryce Yockey competes during the final table of $50,000 buy-in during the World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe hotel-casino on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Daniel Negreanu’s slump at the World Series of Poker is over.

The Las Vegas resident won the prestigious $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship on Thursday at the Horseshoe Events Center. Negreanu defeated Bryce Yockey heads-up to earn the $1.17 million first prize and the Chip Reese Memorial Trophy.

It is Negreanu’s seventh career WSOP bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories, and first since 2013. His last WSOP win in Las Vegas came in 2008.

Negreanu, 49, one of the most popular players in the world, is the 10th player in history with seven or more bracelets.

“Emotion, relief, tears, all of it because it’s really been a long time,” Negreanu said on the PokerGO broadcast.

Yockey earned $768,467 for second.

Chris Brewer finished third for $519,158 in the tournament, which features nine variants of poker and annually draws the world’s top mixed-game players.

In the final hand, playing Pot-limit Omaha, Yockey check-raised with flush and straight draws, then called when Negreanu, holding trip sevens, forced him all-in. Negreanu then made a full house on the turn to render Yockey’s draws irrelevant and seal the victory.

“Yo, Adrian! We did it,” Negreanu said before kissing his wife, Amanda, a reference to the “Rocky” movies he has said he watches to prepare for the WSOP Main Event.

