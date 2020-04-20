Pro golfer John Chin wins MGM Resorts charity poker tourney

The online event raised more than $150,000 to help the casino company’s employees who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

John Chin thanks the galley after he finished the final round in the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nev., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen)

Professional golfer John Chin won MGM Resorts International’s Chipping All-In charity online poker tournament last week.

The Korn Ferry Tour player bested a field of 58 entrants Thursday. The event raised more than $150,000 for the MGM Resorts Foundation’s Employee Emergency Grant Fund, which helps the company’s employees who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had a great time playing, all to help out an amazing cause. I caught a lot of cards during the tournament, and the chips went my way,” Chin said in a statement.

Chin defeated fellow Korn Ferry Tour player Taylor Montgomery, a former UNLV and Foothill High School standout, for the title.

Golfers John Daly, Jimmy Walker and Michelle Wie also participated in the tournament, along with Las Vegas Aces coach and former NBA star Bill Laimbeer and 15-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Phil Hellmuth.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.