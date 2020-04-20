71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Poker

Pro golfer John Chin wins MGM Resorts charity poker tourney

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2020 - 10:39 am
 

Professional golfer John Chin won MGM Resorts International’s Chipping All-In charity online poker tournament last week.

The Korn Ferry Tour player bested a field of 58 entrants Thursday. The event raised more than $150,000 for the MGM Resorts Foundation’s Employee Emergency Grant Fund, which helps the company’s employees who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had a great time playing, all to help out an amazing cause. I caught a lot of cards during the tournament, and the chips went my way,” Chin said in a statement.

Chin defeated fellow Korn Ferry Tour player Taylor Montgomery, a former UNLV and Foothill High School standout, for the title.

Golfers John Daly, Jimmy Walker and Michelle Wie also participated in the tournament, along with Las Vegas Aces coach and former NBA star Bill Laimbeer and 15-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Phil Hellmuth.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
2
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
3
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada
4
Take a trip down the ‘silent Strip’ in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Take a trip down the ‘silent Strip’ in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
5
Las Vegas woman arrested after police find dead dog in shower
Las Vegas woman arrested after police find dead dog in shower
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Phil Galfond, left, with the San Francisco Rush, reacts while playing video poker against Tim A ...
Stunning comeback captivates poker world
By / RJ

Three-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Phil Galfond erased a huge deficit over the past few weeks to win a heads-up challenge match. Three-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Phil Galfond erased a huge deficit over the past few weeks to win a heads-up challenge match.