Shaun Deeb wins 5th WSOP bracelet, eyes Phil Hellmuth’s record

After a $1.2 million score, Shaun Deeb said he plans to eventually have the most World Series of Poker bracelets, though it could take “a decade or two.”

Shaun Deeb after winning the $25,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha High Roller at the World Series of Poker on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Rio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Shaun Deeb won his fifth World Series of Poker bracelet Saturday, but he has his sights set higher.

After winning the $25,000 buy-in Pot-limit High Roller for more than $1.2 million, Deeb said he planned to eventually pass all-time WSOP bracelet leader Phil Hellmuth, who has 16. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)

“It’s going to take me a while, but I’m going to pass Phil,” Deeb told PokerGO. “He’s a great player when he’s sharp, but he can’t play every day like me. When he wins a bracelet, he’s not hopping in the next event like I’m going to do, and that’s going to help me out.

“Plus, I think online I’m a stronger player, and there are so many more online bracelets. I’m going to catch him one day. It’s going to take me a decade or two, but I’ll be there.”

Deeb prevailed in a field of 212 entries to win $1,251,860. He also won the $25,000 PLO High Roller in 2019.

Deeb has more than $9 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

“It feels great,” Deeb said. “It’s such a high buy-in. I final-tabled a couple of years before I won it, and it’s such a big equity difference. I came into today having locked up $270K being four of five (in chips) and now I won $1.25 million.

“That’s a million-dollar swing. That’s just crazy that it can happen in a few hours, and that’s why I think people will always love tournament poker.”

Ka Kwan Lau finished second for $773,708.

