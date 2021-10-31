Shaun Deeb wins 5th WSOP bracelet, eyes Phil Hellmuth’s record
After a $1.2 million score, Shaun Deeb said he plans to eventually have the most World Series of Poker bracelets, though it could take “a decade or two.”
Shaun Deeb won his fifth World Series of Poker bracelet Saturday, but he has his sights set higher.
After winning the $25,000 buy-in Pot-limit High Roller for more than $1.2 million, Deeb said he planned to eventually pass all-time WSOP bracelet leader Phil Hellmuth, who has 16. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)
“It’s going to take me a while, but I’m going to pass Phil,” Deeb told PokerGO. “He’s a great player when he’s sharp, but he can’t play every day like me. When he wins a bracelet, he’s not hopping in the next event like I’m going to do, and that’s going to help me out.
“Plus, I think online I’m a stronger player, and there are so many more online bracelets. I’m going to catch him one day. It’s going to take me a decade or two, but I’ll be there.”
Deeb prevailed in a field of 212 entries to win $1,251,860. He also won the $25,000 PLO High Roller in 2019.
Deeb has more than $9 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.
“It feels great,” Deeb said. “It’s such a high buy-in. I final-tabled a couple of years before I won it, and it’s such a big equity difference. I came into today having locked up $270K being four of five (in chips) and now I won $1.25 million.
“That’s a million-dollar swing. That’s just crazy that it can happen in a few hours, and that’s why I think people will always love tournament poker.”
Ka Kwan Lau finished second for $773,708.
