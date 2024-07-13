‘Storage Wars’ star knocked out of WSOP Main Event on bizarre hand — VIDEO

Rene Nezhoda of A&E’s “Storage Wars” was eliminated from the World Series of Poker Main Event in one of the most unusual hands on Day 6.

Rene Nezhoda, one of the stars in the long-running reality show “Storage Wars”, reached Day 5 of the World Series of Poker Main Event on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rene Nezhoda’s run at the World Series of Poker Main Event is over.

And the cast member on A&E’s “Storage Wars” was eliminated from the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship in one of the most unusual hands on Day 6 at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

.@Rbargainhunters eliminated from the @WSOP Main Event in a wild three-way hand involving @KillabugPKR and Gary Dishongh. Watch the WSOP Main Event on https://t.co/2RQh5ROjQG. pic.twitter.com/42AAW60Tl6 — PokerGO (@PokerGO) July 12, 2024

Nezhoda moved all-in for 1.465 million chips, and Arthur Morris was deep in thought before he eventually put in a large stack to signal a call, while leaving some chips behind.

The next two players folded, and Nezhoda told Morris, “I hope you weren’t tanking with aces.”

However, action was still on Gary Dishongh in the big blind, and Nezhoda apologized for his table talk. But that comment appeared to confuse Dishongh, who announced he was all-in and then rolled over pocket aces with action still possibly pending. In the chaos, one of his cards even flew off the table.

Morris immediately said he was not all-in, and a tournament supervisor had to be called to the table to sort out what happened. Eventually, it was determined that Dishongh was all-in for less than Nezhoda, and all three players remained in the hand.

Nezhoda turned over ace-king of hearts, while Morris had pocket eights. Nezhoda picked up a straight draw on the flop, but the runout was no help and he was eliminated in 123rd place for $100,000.

Dishongh tripled-up with his aces, while Morris won only the small side pot and was left with less than 10 big blinds after the hand.

