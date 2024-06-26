85°F
Poker

Superstar poker pros in contention for prestigious WSOP title

Phil Ivey competes during the final table of the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Champions ...
Phil Ivey competes during the final table of the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship Six-Handed event at the Horseshoe hotel-casino on Thursday, June 13, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Viktor Blom competes in the $100,000 buy-in High Roller No-limit Hold’em event at the World S ...
WSOP roundup: Online poker legend denied 1st career bracelet
Professional poker player Phil Hellmuth participates in the $10,000 buy-in 6 Max No Limit Hold& ...
Poker star falls short in pursuit of record 18th WSOP victory
Scott Seiver plays in the Poker Player's Championship Wednesday July 7, 2011 during the 42nd an ...
Las Vegas poker pro captures 2nd WSOP title this month, 6th overall
Phil Ivey competes during the final table of the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Champions ...
Here’s what’s been happening at the World Series of Poker
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Phil Ivey and Daniel Negreanu are in the hunt for another World Series of Poker bracelet.

The hall of famers reached the final 12 of the prestigious $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship early Wednesday morning at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The tournament resumes at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will be streamed on subscription service PokerGO. It is expected to continue until five players remain with the final table set for Thursday.

First place in the event, which features a rotation of nine poker variants, is worth $1,178,703.

Ivey enters third in chips and is seeking his 12th career bracelet, which are awarded for WSOP victories. He is second on the all-time list after winning the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship Six-Handed event this month.

Negreanu sits 10th in chips but remains a threat as he tries to earn his seventh career WSOP bracelet and first since 2014. This is Negreanu’s ninth cash of the 2024 WSOP, but he is yet to make a final table.

High-stakes professional Chris Brewer leads the Poker Players Championship with longtime French pro David Benyamine in second place.

Also in the field is Michael Mizrachi, who is looking for a record fourth PPC title and sixth bracelet overall. Mizrachi is 11th in chips. Six-time bracelet winner Jeremy Ausmus is lurking in sixth place with a healthy chip stack.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

