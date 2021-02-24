TV coverage of WSOP Main Event to air Sunday

There was no live coverage of the World Series of Poker’s $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship last year because of the COVID pandemic.

WSOP vice president Jack Effel talks to the players at the final table of the U.S. portion of the World Series of Poker Main Event on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Rio. (Mike Greer/PokerNews)

Tape-delayed coverage of the World Series of Poker Main Event will air at 5 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

There was no live TV coverage of the 2020 Main Event, which finished Jan. 3 at the Rio.

Longtime WSOP announcer Lon McEachern and poker pro Jamie Kerstetter will host four straight hours of Main Event coverage Sunday, covering action on two continents.

The Main Event was held in a hybrid online/live format because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of U.S. online poker laws, two tournaments had to be held, one for U.S. players on WSOP.com and one for international players on GGPoker.

A total of 1,379 players entered the Main Event, 705 in the U.S. and 674 internationally.

The tournaments were played online until the final tables of nine were reached. The live international final table was held Dec. 15 in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, and the U.S. final table was held Dec. 28 at the Rio.

The two winners then faced off Jan. 3 for the bracelet and an extra $1 million on top of the about $1.55 million each won in their separate final tables.

ESPN2 coverage will include the international and domestic final tables, as well as the final heads-up duel.

Spoiler alert: Here is who won.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.