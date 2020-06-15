Venetian bringing back multitable poker tournaments

The events Friday and Saturday will be played with a $250 buy-in in a shootout format, with 80 players spread out at 16 five-handed tables.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Venetian poker room is the first in Las Vegas to put multitable tournaments back on the menu.

The casino will host $250 buy-in tournaments in a shootout format at 11:10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The tournaments will be capped at 80 players spread out at 16 five-handed tables.

In a shootout, a player must defeat the entire table to advance. In the 80-player format, the five-handed tables will play down to 16 winners who advance to the next round.

Those 16 will play at four four-handed tables. Those four winners will advance to the final table.

Join us Friday June 19 and Saturday June 20 at 11:10am @VenetianPoker for our $250 NLH Shootouts. Win your table and advance to the next round. Five (5) players maximum per table in round one (1). Eighty (80) player max for the event with NO re-entry. pic.twitter.com/lKGrPN6yoP — Venetian Poker Room (@VenetianPoker) June 15, 2020

Poker games are limited to five players per table under social distancing guidelines from the state Gaming Control Board.

The Venetian, the Golden Nugget, The Orleans and the South Point are the only poker rooms operating in Las Vegas since the coronavirus casino shutdown was lifted. Cash game action has been steady at all four locations.

The Venetian also is hosting $230 single-table tournaments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Those tournaments start as soon as the five players are registered.

The South Point also is hosting single-table tournaments.

