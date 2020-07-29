William Romaine upgrades to 1st WSOP bracelet

Romaine won Event 28 of the World Series of Poker Online, a $1,000 buy-in Omaha High-Low tournament, early Wednesday, earning $110,672.62.

William Romaine, shown in an undated file photo, won Event 28 of the World Series of Poker Online early Wednesday. (PokerNews)

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

This time, William Romaine didn’t have to settle for second.

Romaine (screen name SlaweelRyam) won Event 28 of the World Series of Poker Online, a $1,000 buy-in Omaha High-Low tournament, early Wednesday, earning $110,672.62. He prevailed in a field of 525 entries (425 players and 100 rebuys) on WSOP.com.

Romaine claimed his first WSOP bracelet after finishing second in the $1,500 No-limit High Roller freezeout tournament earlier in the series. Wednesday marked his seventh in-the-money finish of the WSOP Online.

Mark Ioli (Victb) finished second for $68,478.37.

In Omaha High-Low, the best high and low hands split the pot.

The flagship WSOP that normally is held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day in July. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 29, a $2,000 No-limit Hold’em tournament, started at 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to end early Thursday. Event 30 is the $500 No-limit Hold’em seniors event that starts at 3 p.m. Thursday. Players must be 50 or older.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — started July 19 and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.