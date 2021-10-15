World-record skydiver wins WSOP ladies title, 1st bracelet

Lara Eisenberg, a radiologist from Maryland, won the $1,000 buy-in Ladies No-limit Hold’em Championship on Thursday at the Rio.

Lara Eisenberg after winning the $1,000 buy-in Ladies No-limit Hold'em Championship at the World Series of Poker on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Rio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

World record-holding skydiver, radiologist and now World Series of Poker bracelet winner.

Lara Eisenberg won the $1,000 buy-in Ladies No-limit Hold’em Championship on Thursday at the Rio, prevailing in a field of 644 entries to earn $115,694.

Eisenberg was part of a 400-person formation skydiving team that set a world record in Thailand in 2006, and she works as a radiologist in Maryland.

She savored the victory but said poker would remain a side interest and not a career.

“Probably just keep doing what I’m doing,” she told PokerGO. “It’s going to be hard to pass my day job up entirely, but I’m going to continue to play, and when I retire I’ll probably be playing a little bit more.”

Eisenberg defeated Debora Brooke heads-up for the bracelet. In the final hand, Eisenberg went all-in on the river with a pair of kings with a queen kicker, and Brooke called and lost with kings with an eight kicker.

Brooke earned $71,507.

The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.

