World Series of Poker top all-time winners

Since its inception in 1970, the World Series of Poker has held thousands of tournaments and awarded billions of dollars in prize money. Here are the top all-time WSOP winners:

1. Phil Hellmuth

Nobody has won more bracelets for WSOP tournament victories than Hellmuth with 16. Just ask him. He’s happy to remind you of his accomplishments. The “Poker Brat” won the 1989 Main Event and is the only player to capture both the WSOP and WSOP Europe Main Events.

2. Doyle Brunson

The man who literally wrote the book on Texas Hold’em with his “Super System,” Brunson has 10 WSOP tournament wins. He won back-to-back Main Event titles in 1976 and 1977, and also finished runner-up in 1980. “Texas Dolly” was enshrined in the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

3. Johnny Chan

One of four players to win the Main Event in consecutive years, Chan’s 1988 victory was immortalized in the poker movie “Rounders.” Chan nearly claimed a third straight Main Event bracelet in 1989, but he lost heads-up to Hellmuth. He owns 10 WSOP bracelets.

4. Phil Ivey

Widely regarded as the best player of his generation, Ivey is the youngest player to win 10 WSOP events and is tied with Brunson and Chan for the second-most bracelets all time. In 2002, he won three bracelets, matching the record for most WSOP tournament victories in a year.

5. Erik Seidel

He owns nine WSOP bracelets in a variety of games, with the most recent coming in an online Hold’em event in 2021. The native of New York was the runner-up to Chan in the 1988 Main Event, and Seidel also made the final table of the Main Event in 1999 when he finished fourth.

6. Johnny Moss

Voted by his peers as the winner of the first WSOP Main Event in 1970, Moss added victories in 1971 and 1974 under the current Main Event tournament format. He is one of two players to win the Main Event three times and went on to earn nine bracelets overall, tied for fifth all time.

