WSOP announces move to Strip for 2022

The World Series of Poker has been held at the Rio since 2005 after moving from Binion’s. Actor Vince Vaughn will be the master of ceremonies in 2022.

Signage for the World Series of Poker at the Rio in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Actor Vince Vaughn applaudes players at the final table for the $10,000 buy-in Main Event at the World Series of Poker from the Rio Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The World Series of Poker is moving to the Strip.

WSOP vice president Jack Effel said Tuesday that the WSOP would be held jointly at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas in 2022.

The WSOP has been at the Rio since 2005 after moving from its original home at Binion’s.

Caesars Entertainment, which owns the WSOP, sold the Rio for $516 million to New York City-based Dreamscape Companies in a deal announced September 2019. Under terms of the sale agreement, Caesars will operate Rio and pay rent to Dreamscape through December 2023 at the latest.

Effel also announced that actor Vince Vaughn will be the master of ceremonies for the 2022 WSOP. Vaughn was at the Rio on Tuesday to give the “shuffle up and deal” announcement before the start of the final table of the WSOP Main Event, the $10,000 No-limit Hold’em World Championship.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.