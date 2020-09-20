86°F
WSOP Main Event runner-up Darvin Moon dies at 56

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2020 - 10:43 am
 

Darvin Moon, the amateur player who finished second in the 2009 World Series of Poker Main Event, died Saturday. He was 56.

The WSOP confirmed Moon’s death on Twitter.

“You inspired so many people and starred in one of the most memorable final tables in WSOP history,” the WSOP tweeted. “We will never forget.”

Moon was a logger from Maryland who won his seat into the 2009 Main Event in a small satellite tournament. He eventually went on to take second in the event for more than $5.1 million.

His unassuming manner and amateur style made him a TV hit when the tournament aired on ESPN. Joe Cada won that Main Event for more than $8.5 million. Poker star Phil Ivey finished seventh.

Moon had only one other cash in a WSOP event, earning $3,046 in a $1,600 Circuit event in 2012.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

