73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Sports

Preakness winner War of Will likely to run in Belmont

By Stephen Whyno The Associated Press
May 19, 2019 - 11:02 am
 

BALTIMORE — Owner Gary Barber called trainer Mark Casse for the fourth time in 11 hours since War of Will won the Preakness.

Only this time, Casse was in the middle of holding court with reporters the morning after his first Triple Crown victory.

“All’s good and we’re going to the Belmont?” Casse said to Barber with a Cheshire cat grin. “I was kidding. I was making that up.”

Well, not totally.

Assuming all goes well in the coming weeks, Casse said “there’s an extremely good shot” War of Will goes to the Belmont Stakes on June 8 in New York. If he wins, he’d be the first horse since Afleet Alex in 2005 to fall short in the Kentucky Derby before capturing the Preakness and Belmont and would be the front-runner for 3-year-old horse of the year.

“It’s the third leg of the Triple Crown, who doesn’t want to win it?” Casse said Sunday. “There are only three Triple Crown races, and they’re pretty important. I think if you can do it you should do it. …

“That’s what we do. We run.”

Those watching the Preakness saw a horse run the entire race and then some after throwing off his jockey out of the starting gate, a scene that — once it was clear rider John Velazquez was OK — served as a reminder of how much thoroughbreds love to run. Bodexpress provided a memorable spectacle as War of Will fulfilled his potential at Pimlico.

The Belmont is another substantial test for the tough and talented War of Will because it’s a third race in six weeks and is the longest of the Triple Crown races at 1½ miles.

There won’t be a Kentucky Derby rematch with Maximum Security, who was disqualified for interfering with War of Will, or Country House, who was placed first and since been sidelined by illness. And two-time Triple Crown winning trainer Bob Baffert said he probably won’t take Improbable to the Belmont after finishing out of the money in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness as the favorite.

But War of Will could have to contend with Derby returners Tacitus, Master Fencer and perhaps Baffert’s Game Winner, along with Preakness surprise second-place finisher Everfast, third-place runner Owendale and ninth-place Signalman. Trainer Bill Mott ruled out Country House but is planning to take Tacitus to the Belmont and figures the gray colt will have no problem in a significantly longer race.

“He should handle it fine,” Mott said by phone Saturday. “My guess was that he’d handle the Derby distance fine, which he did. I was pleased. I think it goes the same for the Belmont. I think it’s within his grasp.”

If the Preakness had more than an extra quarter-mile, closers Everfast and Owendale might’ve put a scare into War of Will on Saturday. Everfast was a late entry by trainer Dale Romans three days before the race and opened at 50-1 but showed he might be a good long-distance runner.

“We almost had it,” Everfast jockey Joel Rosario said. “He ran great. We have a great shot at the Belmont.”

Tacitus, Everfast and Owendale will be strong challengers, but this should be War of Will’s Belmont to lose. Had he not endured such a rough trip in and been interfered with at Churchill Downs on May 4, there could be another wave of Triple Crown talk going on right now about a third winner in five years.

But Casse isn’t thinking about that, still grateful War of Will avoided going down in the Derby and was able to rebound and run well in the Preakness. He’ll monitor the horse back at Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Kentucky, to make sure a sore foot and his energy level are good enough to run in the Belmont on a three-week turnaround.

Casse can’t predict how War of Will responds this time, but he knows what it would mean if the horse comes out on top once again.

“He’s just an athlete,” Casse said. “It would just show that he’s tough and able to overcome things.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Tyler Alexander (Las Vegas Aviators)
Aviators split doubleheader with Bees in Salt Lake
RJ

Kaleb Cowart doubled home two runs in the fourth inning of the second game Saturday night as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Las Vegas Aviators 4-2 and gained a split of a Pacific Coast League doubleheader at Smith’s Ballpark.

Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell dunks during the second half of Game 3 of the team's ...
Warriors defeat Blazers for 3-0 lead in West finals
By Anne M. Peterson The Associated Press

Draymond Green had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-99 on Saturday night for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Deontay Wilder, right, knocks down Dominic Breazeale during the first round of the WBC heavywei ...
Deontay Wilder knocks out Breazeale in 1st round to defend belt
By Brian Mahoney The Associated Press

Deontay Wilder emphatically got back into the win column Saturday night, knocking out Dominic Breazeale with an overpowering right hand in the first round to defend his heavyweight title.

(Thinkstock)
Palo Verde girls, boys capture state swimming crowns
By Robert Perea Special to the / RJ

The Panthers girls won their fourth championship in five years, and the boys swam to their sixth consecutive title in the Class 4A meet Saturday in Carson City.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning their ...
Shadow Ridge wins first state softball championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Brooks Koepka reacts after putting on the 13th green during the third round of the PGA Champion ...
Koepka keeps 7-shot lead at PGA Championship
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

Brooks Koepka is on the cusp of some elite company at the PGA Championship — in the record book, not on the leaderboard.