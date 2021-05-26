87°F
Pro lacrosse coming to Las Vegas

May 26, 2021 - 9:22 am
 
(Getty Images)

Las Vegas will be home to the National Lacrosse League’s 15th team, according to a tweet from the league posted Wednesday morning.

The tweet confirmed that Joe Tsai will be the owner of the Las Vegas franchise. The Taiwan-born billionaire already owns the NLL’s San Diego Seals, as well as the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

The NLL, which debuted in 1987, currently has nine teams in the United States and five teams in Canada.

The Las Vegas team is expected to begin play in the 2022-23 season. More details about the franchise will be released in the coming months, according to the league.

This is a develping story. Check back for updates.

